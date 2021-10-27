Bronc boys’ soccer team sets program standards in 2021

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche set two program standards during a 2021 boys’ soccer season that ended in the class A quarterfinals.
“We’ve never had a season where we’ve been above a 50% winning percentage,” said Broncs’ head coach Lucas Trimble, whose team finished 7-6. “We’ve never been in the semifinals of the state tournament since the sanctioning back in 2014.”
Belle Fourche took the number 5 seed into the class A playoffs and outlasted Vermillion 2-1 on penalty kicks in that opening round.
Ethan Jensen’s second-half goal forged a 1-1 tie for the Broncs and forced extra play. Anthony Staley, Darian Pesicka, Charles Alberts, and Isaac Voyles scored shootout goals for Belle Fourche, with goaltender Hunter Cherveny making two significant saves.
An 8-0 loss to number 1 seed Sioux Falls Christian ended Belle Fourche’s season.
Trimble said the defensive back posed a team strength going into the season. He added big concern areas centered on numbers and age.
“We had a lot of our younger players really step up and fill the roles that they needed to,” Trimble said. He added the Broncs’ starting lineup included two ninth-graders, along with at least one eighth-grader.
Belle Fourche defeated Hot Springs 15-0 to open its season. An 11-1 win over Groton Area pushed the Broncs to 3-0. The team alternated wins and losses over the next four games. A 4-0 win over James Valley Christian improved Belle Fourche’s record to 5-2.
Three straight losses squared the Broncs’ record at 5-5. An 8-0 win over Hot Springs closed the regular season and set the stage for Belle Fourche’s playoff run.
Trimble said the team hit a mid-season lull after a very successful start. “We ended up really picking up the pace in practice, which led to a lot of improvement later on in the season,” he added.
Other on-field highlights Trimble cited included the Groton Area contest in which he said everything clicked. Trimble said Tristin Hendricks scored on a free kick against Douglas/Rapid City Christian, with Jensen adding a highlight-worthy goal against Sturgis Brown.
Elijah Pomrenke showed considerable improvement this season, according to Trimble.
“He started every game, played almost every minute of every game,” Trimble said of the player who did not see much time as a junior. “Everything kind of clicked for him this year.”
Cherveny, Pomrenke, Jensen, Alberts, and Hendricks represented the senior class. “We had a really good group this year,” Trimble said.
What does Trimble see in the program’s future?
“We’ve got a good core group in that eighth-grade to sophomore year,” Trimble said. “As long as they stick with it in season and out of season, I think we’re going to be competitive for several years to come.”
