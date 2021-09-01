Bronc boys’ soccer team falls to STM in home contest

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity boys’ soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to St. Thomas More, Tuesday evening, at the Black Hills Roundup complex in Belle Fourche.
Broncs’ head coach Lucas Trimble said pregame warmups contributed to the outcome.
“We spotted it early on. Things weren’t clicking; the communication wasn’t there,” Trimble said.
Will Green scored from in front as St. Thomas More took a 1-0 lead with 29 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half.
Belle Fourche goaltender Hunter Cherveny made three saves to keep the margin at one goal. Teammate Isaac Voyles recorded a shot on goal.
Charles Alberts got a shot on goal for Belle Fourche. Cherveny batted a St. Thomas More shot out of bounds to keep the score at 1-0.
Alberts and Drake Sutter combined for three shots during the first half’s final minutes, but the visiting Cavaliers still led 1-0 at halftime.
Trimble said St. Thomas More won most of the 50-50 balls during the first half, which enabled the Cavaliers to create a scoring opportunity.
Cherveny made a diving save for the Broncs during the second half’s first minute.
Green scored from the right side with 34 minutes remaining in the game as St. Thomas More extended its lead to 2-0.
Ethan Jensen, Alberts, and Brayden Carbajal recorded shots for the Broncs.
The Cavaliers’ advantage grew to 3-0 when John Cernicky scored a goal from in front with 7 1/2 minutes to go.
Cherveny kept the score at 3-0 when he made a save.
Sutter stole the ball and dribbled in front of the goal. His first shot was stopped, but he scored on the rebound to bring Belle Fourche within 3-1. However, the Broncs could get no closer.
“Their intensity and physicality was a huge factor,” Trimble said in describing the Cavaliers’ second-half play.
Belle Fourche will take a 4-2 record into Friday’s game at James Valley Christian.
Trimble said he would like to see the Broncs increase their intensity in practice sessions leading up to Friday.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.