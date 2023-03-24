BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche turned in a 9-13 record during the 2022-2023 varsity boys’ basketball season, in which the Broncs reached the second round of the Region 8A tournament.
“Some of the things that stand out to me are how good we were when we were playing loose and free, and were trusting each other,” Broncs’ head coach Clay Pottorff said.
He added the players simply enjoyed the game.
Pottorff cited a 60-49 triumph over Douglas and said the Broncs were very tough in the second and third quarters.
He said Belle Fourche played really well at times, including a 55-51 loss to Hot Springs.
Belle Fourche knew the sources of its production were Anthony Budmayr and Anthony Staley going into the season, Pottorff said.
He added filling in the gaps posed the biggest concern.
“Every year is a new year,” Pottorff said. “You’ve got to figure out who’s going to turn into your defensive guy, who’s going to be your rebounder, glue guy that does the dirty little things, who’s going to be your scorers.”
Victories over Wall (49-47), Douglas, Lead-Deadwood (83-58), Redfield (57-54), and Langford Area (71-44) highlighted a 5-2 start to Belle Fourche’s season.
Those final two games against East River squads were played in Redfield.
The Broncs then dropped three straight games. A 54-47 triumph over Lemmon moved Belle Fourche’s record to 6-5.
A six-game skid followed, with one of those contests being a 58-57 home setback against Mobridge-Pollock. Belle Fourche conquered Newcastle 62-34 and improved to 7-11.
“I thought we evolved into a mature, tough basketball team by the time the playoffs came around,” Pottorff said. He cited a four-game winning streak around Christmas time.
The Broncs then endured rough times in late January and early February, according to Pottorff.
He said the team put together good games but did not necessarily get the desired results.
“I was really pleased with the no-quit attitude and no-quit mentality of these young men,” Pottorff said.
He added players kept doing things the right way, and that contributed to the 69-61 win over Hill City as the Region 8A tournament opened.
On-court highlights for Pottorff included the second half of the Hill City tournament game. He cited the mid-game run against Douglas and the aforementioned trip to Redfield.
Pottorff said Jet Jensen exceeded expectations at times in January, which included games against more physical teams.
Pottorf added Nolan Wahlfeldt made a really good transition from junior varsity to varsity, and Rance Bowden also improved considerably.
The Broncs brought an 8-12 record into the region tournament and were seeded number 5.
Belle Fourche defeated fourth-seeded Hill City to reach the second round against number 1 seed St. Thomas More, where the Broncs fell 48-32 to end their season.
Tatin Yackley, JT Hahne, Jayden Sechser, Staley, and Budmayr represented the senior class.
Pottorff said the seniors got to their work and put in their effort.
He added Hahne and Sechser came off the bench and handled the highs and lows well.
Staley worked hard and was trustworthy, Pottorff said.The coach added that Yackley showed a great deal of maturity, and Budmayr also meant a great deal to the program.
“We have a great foundation built of a tradition-rich town,” Pottorff said in looking toward the future.
He added this season’s team is building a new foundation for a new building to go with that tradition.
Pottorff said the youth system is the biggest cornerstone of a high school program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.