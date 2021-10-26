Bronc boys’ golfers gain great experience

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche’s varsity boys’ golf team posted a number of firsts during a season that started with a number of young and relatively inexperienced players.
Four members were on the varsity for the first time and competed in their first tournaments outside Belle Fourche. That included their first-ever Black Hills Conference (BHC), Region 4A, and state Class A events.
“It was just fun to watch the kids kind of grow and take it all in,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said.
Broncs’ strengths going into the season included returning players Rexton Audiss and Lange Shockey, Burr said. He added other team members had competed in summer tournaments.
Belle Fourche hosted the BHC tournament and placed third as a team. Aiden Voyles (10th place individually), Audiss (13th), Isaac Voyles (20th), Brayden Carbajal (24th), and Shockey (tie for 31st) followed.
The Broncs finished second at the Region 4A tournament in Belle Fourche and qualified for state as a team. Aiden Voyles (third place), Audiss (fifth), Shockey (13th), Isaac Voyles (15th), and Harvey Walding (16th) also qualified individually.
Belle Fourche then placed 11th at the state tournament. Aiden Voyles (tie for 54th place), Shockey (79th), Walding (81st), and Audiss (83rd) competed for the Broncs.
“I was very satisfied with this season,” Burr said. “I thought the kids did well. Again, it was all a learning experience for them.”
Burr said players’ confidence grew as the season progressed, and it was fun for him to see.
“I think the team drew together a little better,” Burr said. “They weren’t sure what to expect when the season started, how they would intermix.”
Burr does not have to think long at all for the season’s biggest highlights.
“Just getting a team to the state tournament,” Burr said. “Another one: we did qualify a team, but those five kids that qualified, qualified individually.”
Other highlights Burr cited included Aiden Voyles shooting a 73 for medalist honors at the Meadowbrook course. Audiss fired a personal-best 88 at regionals.
Burr said Audiss showed a considerable amount of improvement this season. The second-year Bronc golfer improved from a 115 average to less than 100, with 90 being his goal.
