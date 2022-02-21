Bronc boys find a way to defeat Faith

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche wasn’t hitting on all cylinders, but it found a way to defeat Faith, 58-48, in a varsity boys’ basketball game played Friday night in Belle Fourche.
“I’m super proud of these - I’ve been saying boys in these past few interviews, but I think it is official they are now young men,” Belle Fourche head coach Clay Pottorff said.
“From what they’ve been through and the peaks we’ve gone through early in the season, and then the valley we went through in January and where we are at right now, I think you can call them young men,” Pottorff added.
Field goals by Ryker Audiss and Aiden Giffin, and a 3-pointer by Audiss gave Belle Fourche an early 7-2 lead.
A field goal by Giffin, a 3-pointer and two free throws by Audiss, and a field goal and 3-pointer by Anthony Budmayr gave Belle Fourche a a 19-14 lead after one quarter of play.
There was’t a lot of scoring in the second quarter,
A field goal by Giffin and Tatin Yackley, and 3-pointers by Budmayr and Gabe Heck, and a field goal by Caiden Stores gave Belle Fourche a 31-20 lead at the half.
Opening the third quarter, field goals by Anthony Staley and Budmayr, and a 3-pointer by Budmayr extended the Belle Fourche lead to 38-25.
The Broncs would lead 47-35 after three quarters and win by the score of 58-48.
Audiss led Belle Fourche in scoring with 15 points, followed by Budmayr with 13 points, and Heck with 10 points.
Belle Fourche is now 12-7, and it travels to Mobridge-Pollock on Thursday to conclude its regular season.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.