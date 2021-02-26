Bronc boys end regular season on down note

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity boys' basketball team fell 62-39 to Mobridge-Pollock, Friday night, at Edwin Petranek Armory to close its regular season.
"They're a really good team, really athletic," Belle Fourche head coach Clay Pottorff said of the visiting Tigers, who jumped out to a 13-3 lead. "They got to the rim really well against us; their help defense was great."
Aiden Giffin connected from short range as the Broncs closed the margin to 13-5. Mobridge-Pollock opened an 18-5 advantage, with Anthony Budmayr's jump shot helping the Broncs close the margin to 18-7 at the break.
Belle Fourche used Ryker Audiss' 3-point field goal to stay within 20-10 in the second quarter. Audiss later connected on three free throws as the Broncs closed the margin to 11 points (24-13).
A 10-6 scoring run to close the second quarter gave Mobridge-Pollock a 34-19 halftime lead. The Tigers held a 56-26 advantage after three quarters.
Budmayr notched nine points to lead Belle Fourche, now 9-11. Giffin and Audiss finished with eight points apiece.
Mobridge-Pollock (14-5) received 14 points from Zane Reinert and 11 points from Cayden Eisemann to end its regular season.
Pottorff was asked if a game like this can help his team get ready for the upcoming Region 7A-8A tournament.
"It shows us the level of urgency and intensity we need to play at, at all times," Pottorff said. "At this time of the season, we're playing against quality teams."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.