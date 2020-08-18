Bronc boys drop home soccer opener

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche varsity boys’ soccer team fell 8-0 to Rapid City Central in its home opener Saturday afternoon, at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
“Learning a new style off the bat, and we’ve had two weeks to kind of hit it hard,” Broncs’ head coach Anthony Carbajal said. “I thought they did really well.”
Ethan Jensen recorded a hot on goal six minutes into the game. Charles Alberts did likewise three minutes later.
Broncs’ goaltender Hunter Cherveny made two saves to keep the game scoreless with 16 minutes remaining in the half.
Jaden Stephens scored twice in a 28-second span to put Central ahead 2-0 later in the first half. He added another goal as the Cobblers led 3-0 at halftime.
Belle Fourche’s Anthony Staley headed the ball toward the goal at close range with 34 ½ minutes remaining in the game.
A Caleb Hower goal with 25 ½ minutes left boosted Rapid City Central’s lead to 4-0.
Belle Fourche’s Aiden Voyles received the ball on a scramble and shot at the goal with 22 minutes to go.
Rapid City collected four goals down the stretch for the final 8-0 margin.
“Central is a strong team,” said Carbajal, whose squad defeated Hot Springs 11-0 the previous day. “They really test your weaknesses and kind of expose them.”
Carbajal described the Broncs’ new style as a proactive, high-pressure offense.
“Every position has got their key role,” Carbajal said. “As long as they play those, and they play it strong, it’s pretty effective.”
Belle Fourche (1-1) will visit Douglas at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
