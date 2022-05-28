Bronc Bird Busters finish season

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Bronc Bird Busters’ high school trap shooting team recently completed its regular season.
Members are now preparing for the state shoot, scheduled for June 10-12 in Aberdeen.
Regular-season competition featured five weeks of shooting. Competitors shoot two rounds of 25 clay targets apiece per week, which means a season consists of 250 shots.
Shooters compete in one of three divisions: novice, junior varsity, and varsity.
All carry a season average to qualify for when it comes to the state event.
Novice division shooters average up to 14.99 targets hit for every 25 attempts. Junior varsity numbers are 15.00 to 18.99 hits. Those who average 19 or more hits per 25 attempts are in the varsity division.
All shooters qualify for state, depending on their division.
Team Administrator Stephanie Crowley said 24 Bronc team members are registered.
State competition will feature two divisions: trap and skeet.
Four shooting disciplines highlighted the regular season. Sporting clays and 5-stand were offered along with skeet and trap.
Crowley said several Bronc members shot their first 25-target rounds this season.
She added others have succeeded in other shooting disciplines.
The season has also featured high shooting numbers at the varsity level.
“At one point in time during the season, we had 16 kids shooting at varsity level,” coach Clint Crowley said. “That is more than we’ve ever had.”
Clint Crowley said shooters at the beginning level last season have moved to junior varsity and varsity this year. He added several junior varsity shooters last season have progressed to the varsity level.
Stephanie Crowley said only three seniors are on this year’s team, so good potential exists for the future.
Clint Crowley said 24 members shoot trap, with nine in skeet.
Eight Belle Fourche shooters have earned All-State honors in trap shooting. Their season averages were in the top 100 of a discipline having more than 1,000 members.
Carter McKenna and Alex Klocek are tied for 15th overall statewide, averaging 23.5 hits per 25 attempts. Josiah Williams is 39th with a 22.6 average, followed by Ryan Evans (45th at 22.5 average), Riley Newman (61st at 22.1 average), Jonah Musilek (61st at 22.1 average), Orin Olson (69th at 22.0 average), and Brayden Carbajal (76th at 21.9 average).
Rankings are also split into male and female divisions for the top 25. McKenna sits 12th in the male division.
Klocek is fourth in the female division. Brenna Leitner ranks 20th with a 19.6 average, with Brynn Grubl 25th at 19.2.
“Having eight kids in All-State is quite an accomplishment,” Clint Crowley said. “Last year, I believe, we only had three or four.”
Clint Crowley said program numbers have held steady. Skeet participation has increased, with 5-stand and sporting clay numbers remaining consistent.
“We’ve had some influential seniors graduating the last two years here,” Clint Crowley said. “We have been consistently bringing along seventh- and eighth-graders.”
