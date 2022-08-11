Bronc Bird Busters continue shooting

BELLE FOURCHE — Bronc Bird Busters high school trap shooting team members continue to hone their skills at summer events.
One of those events was the Scholastic Clay Targets Program state event July 9 in Pierre-Fort Pierre. Area results follow.
BELLE FOURCHE — Bronc Bird Busters high school trap shooting team members continue to hone their skills at summer events.
One of those events was the Scholastic Clay Targets Program state event July 9 in Pierre-Fort Pierre. Area results follow.
TRAP TEAM
First place in open: Alex Voyles, Carter McKenna, Brayden Carbajal, Jonah Musilek, Payton Jackson.
Second place in open: Brenna Leitner, Alex Klocek, Brynn Grubl, Tacen Carr, Josh Main.
TRAP INDIVIDUAL
Varsity: Brayden Carbajal, first place; Carter McKenna, third.
Junior varsity: Brynn Grubl, second; Alex Klocek, third.
Intermediate: Tacen Carr, first.
SKEET TEAM
First place in open: Brayden Carbajal, Alex Voyles, Carter McKenna.
Third place in open: Payton Jackson, Jonah Musilek, Alex Klocek.
SKEET INDIVIDUAL
Varsity: Carter McKenna, first place; Brayden Carbajal, second.
Junior varsity: Payton Jackson, first place; Jonah Musilek, second.
SPORTING CLAYS TEAM
Second place: Alex Voyles, Carter McKenna, Brayden Carbajal.
SPORTING CLAYS INDIVIDUAL
Junior varsity: Payton Jackson, first place; Brynn Grubl, third.
Intermediate: Tacen Carr, second.
BUCKLE WINNTERS
HOA: Carter McKenna.
Collegiate Skeet: Alex Voyles.
Junior varsity skeet: Payton Jackson.
Mitchell hosted a South Dakota State Amateur Trap Associations (ATA)/AIM competition July 13-17. Area results follow.
TEAM SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP
First place junior gold: Alex Voyles, Carter McKenna, Katie Welker, Jonah Musilek, Carter Effling.
Payton Jackson
Singles: sub junior.
Tim Reed Doubles: sub junior.
AIM Singles Championship: third place sub junior.
Alex Voyles
Tanner Becker Singles: junior gold.
Prelim Handicap: junior gold.
Combined Singles and Handicap: first place.
AIM Singles Championship: first junior golf
Overall: Class A.
Carter McKenna
Handicap: 19- to 21.5-yard champion.
Roger Bonefield
South Dakota State Handicap Championship: senior veteran.
The Bronc Bird Busters will also offer a fall league. Sporting Clays is the lone discipline that will be offered.
Individuals interested in participating with the Bronc Bird Busters this fall or next spring may contact Stephanie Crowley at (605) 381-0046.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.