Bronc Bird Busters complete season

BELLE FOURCHE — Three Bronc Bird Busters’ shooting teams earned top-three status at the recent state tournament.
The novice trap team collected 338 points for first place. Alex Klocek accounted for 91 points and won the novice female title, followed by Trey Smeenk (80 points for third place among novice males), Nathan Bowers (72), Adeline Thompson (54), and Izzy Nicholas (41).
Ryan Evans of Belle Fourche scored 92 points and claimed the junior varsity male title.
Belle Fourche’s skeet shooting team collected 428 points for runner-up honors. Aiken Crowley scored 96 points for first place among varsity males and emerged as the overall champion. Carter McKenna placed third in the varsity males’ division at 91 points, followed by Alex Voyles (88 points), Payton Jackson (77), and Brayden Carbajal (76).
Brenna Lietner represented Belle Fourche in the junior varsity skeet division. She placed first at 63 points.
Belle Fourche’s varsity trap team placed third at 469 points. Alex Voyles scored 100 points for the varsity male and overall titles. Carter McKenna (99 points), Ryan Evans (92), Crowley (91), and Klocek (91) followed.
The Bronc Bird Busters hosted an invitational on June 5. Belle Fourche scored 446 points for the team title.
Voyles of Belle Fourche scored 98 points and was the high overall shooter.
Belle Fourche’s Klocek scored 69 points and finished second in the novice female division. Teammate Thomson was third at 63 points.
The novice male division featured two Belle Fourche shooters. Nathan Bowers was first at 78 points, followed by Trey Smeenk at 69 points.
Leitner was third in the junior varsity female division. She finished with 78 points.
Evans, with 89 points, was first in the junior varsity male division for Belle Fourche.
Varsity male division shooters featured Voyles (first place at 98 points) and Crowley (third at 92 points).
