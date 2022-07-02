Bronc Bird Busters compete at state shoot

ABERDEEN — Belle Fourche’s Bronc Bird Busters finished their season at the state high school clay target league tournament June 10-12 in Aberdeen.
The Broncs turned in a total score of 441 to place second in the skeet discipline on June 10. Belle Fourche tied for fifth in the next day’s trap division; the Broncs’ total score was 469.
Recaps follow, along with scores for Belle Fourche shooters. Scores com
JUNE 10, SKEET
Chamberlain placed first in the team standings by scoring a 443. Brookings finished third at 435, with Winner-Colome (421), and Mitchell (416) rounding out the top five.
High gun-varsity-male
Mitchell’s Trell Kaupp shot a 97 for the top spot.
Belle Fourche’s Carter McKenna finished second at 95, with teammate Brayden Carbajal tying for fourth place at 92. Payton Jackson’s 90 score enabled him to tie for eighth place.
Jonah Musilek (85) also represented the Broncs in this division and tied for 17th place.
High gun-junior varsity-male
Stanley Scubelek of Brookings claimed the individual title, as he scored a 90.
Nathan Bowers paced Belle Fourche by scoring a 79 to tie for eighth place. Soren Kopp scored a 77 for 11th place, and Ryan Evans recorded a 75 to tie for 12th place.
High gun-junior varsity-female
Chamberlain’s Mya Priebe emerged as the individual champion at 78. Brenna Leitner represented Belle Fourche and scored a 65 for fourth place.
High gun-novice-male
Ben Rumsey of Yankton scored an 83 for the top spot.
Belle Fourche representative Tacen Carr finished 13th at 55.
JUNE 11, TRAP
Chamberlain edged Hot Springs 480-479 for the top spot, with Britton-Hecla third at 473 and Winner-Colome fourth at 472.
High gun-varsity-male
Colin Mayer of Chamberlain emerged as the champion, as he scored a 99.
Brayden Carbajal of Belle Fourche tied for fifth place at 97. Payton Jackson tied for 15th at 94.
Carter McKenna and Josiah Williams of Belle Fourche tied for 21st place, as each shot a 93.
Orin Olson (tie for 27th place at 92), Daniel Krajewski (tie for 47th at 89), Ryan Evans (tie for 56th at 88), Jonah Musilek (tie for 56th at 88), Nathan Bowers (tie for 62nd at 87), Riley Newman (tie for 66th at 86), Nels Lake (tie for 93rd at 81), and Soren Kopp (tie for 107th at 74) also competed for the Broncs.
High gun-varsity-female
Hot Springs’ Jena Kopp turned in a perfect 100 score to claim first place.
Brynn Grubl led Belle Fourche by scoring a 91 and tying for sixth place. Brenna Leitner scored an 84 to tie for 11th place.
High gun-junior varsity-male
Blaine Krenke of Chamberlain, with a 94, captured the top spot.
Belle Fourche’s Silas Carson tied for 13th place by scoring an 86. Teammate Tacen Carr scored an 82 to tie for 32rd place.
Gavin Lake (tie for 42nd place at 80), Joshua Brill (tie for 49th at 79), Ryan Evans (tie for 56th at 77), and Trey Smeenk (tie for 83rd at 70) also represented the Broncs.
High gun-novice-male
Aberdeen Christian’s Gideon Miller secured the top shot by scoring a 91.
Belle Fourche received a 78 from Emmett Frerichs; this was good for a 10th-place tie. Teammate Timothy Thompson scored a 71 to tie for 28th place.
Hunter Brown of the Broncs scored a 49 and tied for 64th place.
