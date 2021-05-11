SPEARFISH — The Bronc Bird Buster Invitational will be held Saturday, June 5, at the Spearfish Trap Club.
Registration is $20 per shooter, which includes cost of competition clays.
Bring your own ammunition for four rounds (100 clays, plus any practice rounds you would like.)
Practice will be available prior to 10 a.m. on a designated trap for $5 per round.
There will be a varsity Division (Average birds 19-25), Jr. Division (Average Birds 15-18.99, Novice Division (Average Birds 0-14.99, and Open Division (High School Graduate Division), and age 19+.
Shooters averages are determined by H.S. Clay Target, AIM, ATA, or other league averages.
Beginners will be classed on the day of the shoot.
The High Female and High Male for each Youth Division will receive buckles. Second and third place in each division will receive medals.
In the Open Division there will be prizes for first, second and third place.
The top overall team of all the divisions will receive a plaque and one case of ammo.
Teams must consist of at least five members.
There will be a free lunch, along with door prizes.
There also be Fun Side Shoots.
Five Stand will run during the regular shoot. Cost is $5 for 10 shots, and each bird broken gets one ticket towards a flat of shells.
Annie Oakley is $3 per round, held after the main event. Winner splits the pot.
Pre-registration is not required, but would be appreciated.
To register or for more info contact Stephanie Crowley at (605) 381-0045, or email her at sccrowley95@gmail.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.