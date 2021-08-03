Brandon Delzer memorial 5K run raises money for scholarships

STURGIS — The seventh annual Brandon Delzer memorial 5K fun run had 52 participants that raised $2,420 for scholarships in memory of Delzer. This years’ event coordinators was Ray Henderson, a senior cross country runner, and Jessica Matthew, a senior at Sturgis Brown High School.
Ty Petrocco was the overall winner of the 5K with a time of 17 minutes and 58 seconds.
“I grew up knowing Brandon because my dad coached him in wrestling, so when he passed away, it really hit our community hard so being able to do this run in his memory is personal for me,” said Jessica Matthews. “It is great to see everyone come out and support this run and the Delzer family.”
“I choose to organize the run because I enjoy running myself and I thought this was a good way to raise money for the Delzer scholarship fund and encourage more kids to get outside and run,” said Henderson.
Following the awards ceremony Cheryl Delzer thanked the runners and walkers that came out to keep the legacy run going and for the tremendous support.
This year’s sponsors of the event included Farmers Union Insurance Sabers Agency, Burge Concrete and Masonry, Sturgis Motorsports, Baseline Surveying, Summit Automotive Group, The Homeslice Group, Pawn with Us, and Jacobs Auto Repair.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.