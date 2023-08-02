Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K run draws 108 runners and walkers

The Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K Run top male place winter was Ty Petrocco along with top female, Iris Zylstra, Glen, Cheryl and Brittney Delzer. Pictured from left: Britney Delzer, Glen Delzer, Ty Petrocco, Iris Zylstra, and Cheryl Delzer. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The 10th annual Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K run drew 108 runners and walkers, all coming together to support the Delzer family, and raise funds for a memorial scholarship.
For the past nine years, the family has provided two scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to a Sturgis Brown High School senior.
Cheryl Delzer, the mother of the late Brandon Delzer, said it was awesome to see the large number of participants.
“Today was a great turnout. Both Sandy Buchholz and Vonda Anderson worked so hard promoting this event. It is awesome to see all of our friends come out and support the event, and it means a lot to us,” said Delzer. “The funds raised today will be for a couple scholarships, and left over money will go to the 4-H club,”
Buchholz, one of the event organizers, said this year’s attendance doubled from last year.
“This run is just a great way to honor the memory of a terrific young man who impacted our lives and our community in a lot of ways. In 4-H, community events, and the sports he participated in, Brandon was just such a positive influence to many,” said Buchholz. “Today’s group of runners and walkers almost doubled the number from last year. So to see that number double we are just really thrilled.”
Ty Petrocco won the men’s division for the third straight year, and Iris Zylstra was the overall female winner.
Petrocco said he likes the race because he is heading into the high school cross country season.
“I think it’s a really great event that truly keeps Brandon Delzer’s legacy alive and a great way to remember a great guy,” said Petrocco. “I definitely mark it on the calendar every year. It’s at a great time of year for me personally to see what kind of shape I’m in heading into cross country. It’s always awesome to get together with teammates and friends before the summer is over.”
Since 1876, the Black Hills Pioneer has been a locally owned & operated newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.