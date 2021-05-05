Boys’ tennis team wins twice

Kaidon Feyereisen (Spearfish Post 164 Legion baseball): Feyereisen pitched phenomenally this last week. He was 1-0 on the mound, and pitched a complete 95-pitch game. He allowed only allowing 2 hits, 1 run, and had 14 strikeouts. A dominating performance.

Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche boy’s track and field): Clarkson ran a 9:32.98 which was his best performance by 16 seconds. His mile time was a 4:34.10 PR by 1.8 seconds. Four and a half hours later he PR’s in the 1,600 (4:34.10) breaking a 62-year-old school record.

Thor Sundstrom (Sturgis Brown baseball): Thor Sundstrom, a center fielder for the Scoopers, was a huge contributor this past week. He was perfect in the field, and a lightning rod at the plate and on the base paths. This past week Thor collected 5 RBI's and hit 2 home runs. On the base paths he ran wild with 4 stolen bases.

Rudy Isburg and Jensen Damberg (Spearfish tennis): Isburg and Damberg, the Spartans No. 2 doubles team defeated a tough Mitchell team on Thursday, then followed it up by winning the consolation bracket at the Rapid City Invitational on Friday (5-1 in two days of tennis).

David Morell (Newell boy’s track and field): At the Harold Severson Invite in Lemmon, Morell had personal bests in both the shot put (3rd overall), and disc (1st place). He also was a member of the 2nd place medley relay team.

Rachel Erk (Newell girl’s track and field): At the Harold Severson Invite, Erk was a member of the 4x400-meter team that placed second overall and she was runner up in the 200-meter dash. She brought home two first place finishes in the 400-meter dash and in the long jump where she posted a personal best.

