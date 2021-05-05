Boys’ tennis team wins twice

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity boys’ tennis team won a pair of duals Tuesday afternoon at the Spearfish High School courts.
The Spartans defeated Thunder Basin 6-3 and downed Campbell County by the same score. Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said these were essentially exhibition matches, since this is the off-season for the Wyoming squads.
“Our team has continued to improve throughout the season,” Kolar said. “I feel like I’m seeing longer rallies out of our guys. A lot of them are winning the tight matches.”
Ty Sieber’s performance stood out for Kolar.
“He was on the court a lot longer than anyone else,” Kolar said of Sieber. “He ended up playing three tiebreaks in between his two matches.”
Results from Tuesday’s matches follow.
Spearfish 6, Thunder Basin 3
Flight 1 singles: Luke Lass (TB) def. Ty Sieber (Sp) 6-1, 6-7, 10-8.
Flight 2 singles: Josh Lubbeu (TB) def. Braden Yackley (Sp) 6-2, 6-0.
Flight 3 singles: Rudy Isburg (Sp) def. Josh Klaassen (TB) 6-0, 6-1.
Flight 4 singles: Will Becker (Sp) def. Owen Gorsuch (TB) 6-0, 6-4.
Flight 5 singles: Bridger Meyer (Sp) def. Connor Heib (TB) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 6 singles: Nick Wise (Sp) def. Andrew Lass (TB) 6-4, 6-4.
Flight 1 doubles: Luke Lass-Josh Lubbeu (TB) def. Will Becker-Ty Sieber (Sp) 8-6.
Flight 2 doubles: Braden Yackley-Rudy Isburg (Sp) def. Josh Klaassen-Owen Gorsuch (TB) 8-6.
Flight 3: Nick Wise-Bridger Meyer (Sp) def. Connor Hieb-A. Lass (TB) 8-1.
Spearfish 6, Campbell County 3
Names for the Campbell County players were not available.
Rudy Isburg (Flight 3), Brock Bacon (Flight 4), Bridger Meyer (Flight 5), and Reagan Niesent (Flight 6) won their respective singles matches for Spearfish.
Lucas Rodgers and Bacon paired for a win at Flight 2 doubles. Bridger Meyer and Nick Wise claimed a Spartans’ victory in Flight 3 doubles.
Spearfish started the week by defeating Rapid City Central 9-0 on Monday.
Flight 1 singles: Ty Sieber (Sp) def. Charles Steinback (RCC) 6-2, 6-2.
Flight 2 singles: Braden Yackley (Sp) def. Taite Sumption (RCC) 6-4, 6-4.
Flight 3 singles: Rudy Isburg (Sp) def. Joshua Murphy (RCC) 6-2, 6-1.
Flight 4 singles: Jensen Damberg (Sp) def. Matthew Cuny (RCC) 6-1, 1-6, 10-5.
Flight 5 singles: Bridger Meyer (Sp) def. Cole Jandreau (RCC) 6-1, 6-1.
Flight 6 singles: Will Becker (Sp) def. Thane Nieman (RCC) 6-2, 6-2.
Flight 1 doubles: Jensen Damberg-Braden Yackley (Sp) def. Thane Nieman-Taite Sumpton (RCC) 2-6, 7-5, 10-2.
Flight 2 doubles: Rudy Isburg-Jensen Damberg (Sp) def. Matthew Cuny-Charles Steinback (RCC) 6-4, 6-1.
Flight 3 doubles: Will Becker-Brock Bacon (Sp) def. Joshua Murphy-Cole Jandreau (RCC) 6-2, 6-2.
Spearfish will return to action on Monday, when it visits Rapid City Stevens. The Spartans are then scheduled to host Rapid City Christian on May 11, at 4 p.m.
