Boys’ state golf tournaments end

Konnor Berndt (Sturgis Brown football): Berndt had 25 carries for 366 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 45-21 homecoming win over Belle Fourche Friday night.

Devin Nowowiejski (Belle Fourche football): Nowowiejski had 28 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown, a 45-21 loss to Sturgis Brown, Friday night, in Sturgis.

Brady Hartwig (Spearfish football): Hartwig had nine solo tackles while assisting on four others. Two of his solo tackles were for a loss. He punted eight times for an average of 34.5 yards a punt and pinned four of those punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He also faked a punt and threw a 35-yard pass for a first down.

Hailey Anderson (Belle Fourche Cheerleader): Anderson is a strong cheerleader for the Broncs. She has been working incredibly hard all season to build her technique and skills. This past week she main based a full liberty and arabesque for the first time. She was also able to execute an extended partner stunt with her flyer. Anderson has been showing great team spirit and I know she is working on her skills on her own time, including getting her aerial tumble.

