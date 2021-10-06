Boys’ state golf tournaments end

HURON — Golfers from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown concluded their seasons Tuesday at their respective state tournaments.
Spearfish and Sturgis Brown competed in the Class AA event at Huron. Belle Fourche was in Madison for the Class A tournament.
Highlights follow.
Class AA
Spearfish finished with a 36-hole 670 and placed 10th in the team standings. Those efforts included a 336 on Tuesday.
Josh Sundsted of Spearfish tied for 39th place individually, as he finished at 164. That included an 82 on Tuesday.
Teammate Jack Hight’s final 167 score enabled him to finish 43rd. He carded an 85 on Tuesday.
A final score of 169 was good for a 47th-place tie for Spearfish’s Parker Reede. His Tuesday round ended with a 79.
Spearfish’s Charlie Rasmussen tied for 58th place after finishing at 174. His Tuesday efforts featured a 90.
A final 180 score enabled Spearfish’s Trey Wood to tie for 66th place. He shot a 94 on Tuesday.
Bennett Kortan completed Spearfish’s representation, as he carded a 189 to tie for 80th place. He shot a 103 on Tuesday.
“We shot, again, a very similar score to what we did the first day,” Spearfish head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “Everybody was pretty much in good spirits.”
Reede earned Ligtenberg’s praise for that 79 round. “He shot a 36,
which is par, on his opening nine,” Ligtenberg said.
Ligtenberg agreed Tuesday was a case where all Spearfish players were able to play steady golf.
Sturgis Brown’s Jackson Habrock tied for 75th place with a 186 total score. He carded a 94 on Tuesday.
Carter Kirk finished 89th for Sturgis Brown after shooting a 198. His Tuesday efforts featured a 93.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman outlasted crosstown rival Lincoln for the team title. Both teams ended regulation at 604, with O’Gorman winning on the second hole of a playoff. Watertown’s Jake Olson fired a two-day 142 to win the state individual title by three shots over Lincoln’s Luke Honner (145).
Class A
Belle Fourche’s final score of 857 was good for 11th place. The Broncs carded a 429 on Tuesday.
Aiden Voyles led the Belle Fourche effort by tying for 54th place at 191. He fired a 97 on Tuesday.
Fellow Bronc Lange Shockey placed 79th as he finished at 218. That included a Tuesday score of 108.
A two-day score of 221 enabled Belle Fourche’s Harvey Walding to finish 81st. His Tuesday efforts featured a 112.
Rexton Audiss completed the Broncs’ representation, placing 83rd with a two-day 227. He carded a 112 on Tuesday.
“They scored a little better today on the course,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said in describing Tuesday. “This was all a new experience for them; they had never played a course this tight.”
Burr said he is very proud of the players, and they did a super job this season.
Tea Area finished with a 669 and claimed the team title by five shots over West Central (674).
Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian emerged as the state individual champion, shooting a 155. He edged Aberdeen Roncalli’s Mason Carrels (157) by two shots.
