Boys' golfers end state tourney play

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown wrapped up their seasons Tuesday at state tournaments.
Recaps follow.
CLASS AA, Mitchell
Spearfish placed 11th by shooting a 36-hole 665. The Spartans carded a 315 on Tuesday, which marked a 35-stroke improvement from Monday.
Sturgis Brown finished 15th at 729 following a 372 on Tuesday.
Spearfish’s Parker Reede tied for 31st place at 159; this included a 75 on Tuesday. Teammate Charlie Rasmussen’s 43rd-place 164 score included Tuesday’s 77.
Josh Sundsted contributed a 167 to the Spearfish cause, including an 80 on Tuesday. He tied for 51st place.
Spearfish’s Jack Hight fired an 83 on Tuesday to finish at 175 and tie for 75th place. Teammate Bennett Kortan finished 83rd at 183; he fired an 88 on Tuesday.
Caden Johnson also represented Spearfish and finished 92nd at 210. He carded a 102 on Tuesday.
“Night and day: completely different,” Spartans’ head coach Eric Ligtenberg said in comparing Tuesday’s round to Monday’s. “The boys’ spirits during and after the round, their body language and positivity, reflected their performance.”
Ligtenberg went on to say the players wondered why they could not have enjoyed two days like Tuesday.
Reede earned Ligtenberg’s praise for improving by more than 10 shots from Monday to Tuesday. Ligtenberg said everyone improved on the day, and the 315 was one of the team’s best.
Sturgis Brown received a 58th-place tie from Jackson Habrock. His final score of 169 included a Tuesday tally of 86.
Braxton Tieman of Sturgis Brown tied for 84th place at 184. His Tuesday efforts ended with a 96.
Other Scoopers ending the tournament were Bennett Gordon (86th place at 185, including Tuesday’s 98), Jaxon Dodson (tie for 87th place at 194, including Tuesday’s 95), Cason Sabers (tie for 87th place at 194, including Tuesday’s 95), and Jace Owens (91st place at 206, including Tuesday’s 101).
Harrisburg finished at 587 to claim the team title. Pierre placed second at 595, with Watertown (third place at 596), Sioux Falls O’Gorman (fourth at 599), and Mitchell (fifth at 624) rounded out the top five.
Riley Christensen of Harrisburg emerged as the medalist at 140. Watertown’s Jake Olson was second at 145.
CLASS A, Aberdeen
Belle Fourche held 10th place after Tuesday’s final round. The Broncs’ 725 included a Tuesday score of 362: a one-shot improvement from Monday.
Aiden Voyles paced the Broncs by tying for 36th place at 167. He carded an 81 on Tuesday.
Belle Fourche also received a 185 from Isaac Voyles, who tied for 72nd place. His Tuesday efforts resulted in a 96.
Anthony Budmayr (tie for 75th place at 186, including Tuesday’s 92), Brayden Carbajal (tie for 78th place at 188, including Tuesday’s 93), and Rexton Audiss (tie for 81st place at 190, including Tuesday’s 96) also represented the Broncs.
Lead-Deadwood’s Ethan Keehn carded a 185 and tied for 72nd place. He shot a 94 on Tuesday. Teammate Cooper Hansen finished 92nd at 208, including a 102 on Tuesday.
Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said Keehn was not really able to get things rolling the way the senior wanted. “He finished strong with a par on his last hole; it’s just been a great four years,” Hansen said.
State was a great learning experience for Cooper Hansen, according to coach Hansen. The eighth-grader fired a 49 on the back nine.
Vermillion fired a 614 to win the team championship by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli was second at 638.
Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley tied for third-place honors in the team race at 646. West Central was fifth at 646.
Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg emerged as the state individual champion. His 145 enabled him to top the field by three strokes. West Central’s Trey Even and Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger tied for second at 148.
