Boys' golfers compete at Region 4A event

Lead-Deadwood’s Ethan Keehn putts on the ninth green during Monday’s Region 4A boys’ golf tournament. He shot a 94 for 14th place and qualified for the upcoming state A event. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

LEAD — Boys’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at Monday’s Region 4A tournament held at the Tomahawk course.

Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 352 score to place second and qualify a team for the upcoming state tournament, set for Oct. 3-4 in Aberdeen. The top three teams and 22 individuals from Monday's event advanced.

