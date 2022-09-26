Boys' golfers compete at Region 4A event

Lead-Deadwood’s Ethan Keehn putts on the ninth green during Monday’s Region 4A boys’ golf tournament. He shot a 94 for 14th place and qualified for the upcoming state A event. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross
LEAD — Boys’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at Monday’s Region 4A tournament held at the Tomahawk course.
Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 352 score to place second and qualify a team for the upcoming state tournament, set for Oct. 3-4 in Aberdeen. The top three teams and 22 individuals from Monday's event advanced.
Lead-Deadwood finished fifth with a 425 team score.
Aiden Voyles carded a 78 to pace Belle Fourche and tie for second-place individual honors. Teammates Brayden Carbajal (ninth place at 90), Anthony Budmayr (tie for 10th at 92), Rexton Audiss (tie for 10th at 92), and Isaac Voyles (tie for 15th at 96) followed.
“I don’t think we shot our best that we could have,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said. He reiterated it was a Broncs’ season-long goal to qualify for state.
Burr said Belle Fourche team members kept the ball in play off the tee boxes but ran into trouble on some short wedge shots. Team meetings before Monday emphasized the importance of staying in the game, finishing strong, and not quitting on a round.
“I’ve got to give them credit for that. None of them quit,” Burr said.
“They fought it out and were able to accomplish a goal they set out to do at the beginning of the season,” Burr added.
Lead-Deadwood golfers Ethan Keehn and Cooper Hansen also qualified for state.
Keehn shot a 94 to finish 14th in the individual standings. Hansen carded a 103 for 22nd place.
Three other golfers competed for the Golddiggers. Christian Johnston carded a 109, followed by Ethan Finn at 122 and Eric Kosters at 133.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said the Golddiggers were really hoping to be competitive for the third team spot. He added it was significant for Lead-Deadwood to compete as a squad, which requires four players.
“Tomahawk can be such a challenging course if you’re not quite on your game,” coach Hansen said. He added some Golddiggers got off to a tough start, but everyone bounced back well.
Cooper Hansen and Keehn were mostly clean from the tee boxes, coach Hansen said. “They were putting themselves into position where they could actually reach the green and get some decent scores on the board,” he added.
Keehn qualified for state this season after falling ill during the 2021 region tournament. Coach Hansen said it is really good for Keehn to reach state during the senior season.
“He was more concerned about the team qualifying than him as an individual,” Hansen said in describing Keehn. “It just tells you the kid he is; I’m super happy for him.”
Eighth-grader Cooper Hansen is in his first full varsity season. He shot a 49 on the back nine to improve by five shots from the front nine.
“It’s a huge testament to the work that he’s put in. I’m super proud of him,” coach Hansen said in describing his son Cooper.
St. Thomas More, with a 315, emerged as the team champion. Rapid City Christian finished third at 364 to secure its team spot at state.
Vincent VanLiere of St. Thomas More claimed medalist honors at 71.
Team scores and individual state qualifiers follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.