BELLE FOURCHE — Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at the Region 4A boys’ golf tournament held Monday at Belle Fourche Country Club.
The top 16 individuals and three teams advance to next week’s state Class A tournament, set for Oct. 4-5 in Madison. Belle Fourche shot an 18-hole 386 to finish second and punch its state ticket.
Aiden Voyles shot an 86 to pace Belle Fourche and finish third in the individual standings. Teammate Rexton Audiss carded an 88 for fifth place.
Three other golfers represented the Broncs. They were Lange Shockey (13th place at 105), Isaac Voyles (15th at 107), and Harvey Walding (16th at 109).
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Burr said playing the home course at last week’s Black Hills Conference tournament helped his team today. He added the wind and weather were not factors.
“All week long, we’ve been talking about how to play under pressure and play relaxed,” Burr said in describing tournament preparation. “They did well for the first time, and I’m really proud of them.”
Audiss earned Burr’s praise for his efforts, with his score being a personal record. Burr said the sophomore had a season-long goal of shooting better than 90.
“All five qualified individually,” Burr said. “That’s the first time I’ve had that happen since I’ve taken over the coaching in Belle.” He has guided the team for four seasons.
Lead-Deadwood had three golfers compete on Monday. All saw their seasons come to an end.
Ethan Keehn had to withdraw from the tournament because of illness. Christian Johnston carded a 114 for the Golddiggers and finished 18th: only two placings short of state. Walker Vande Velde finished with a 116, which was good for 19th place.
Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen saw some positive developments despite things not going the best.
“We felt really good about Christian’s (Johnston) 114. “That’s the best round that he’s put together all year,” Hansen said.
Hansen said Johnston’s putting and chipping showed considerable improvement from earlier in the year. He added Vande Velde and he were hoping for a bit better score.
St. Thomas More fired a 345 to earn the team title. Vincent VanLiere of St. Thomas More shot a 77 for medalist honors.
State qualifiers follow.
Top three teams
1 St. Thomas More 345
2 Belle Fourche 386
3 Custer 427
Top 16 individuals
1 Vincent VanLiere (St. Thomas More) 77
2 Brady Strain (St. Thomas More) 86
3 Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche) 86
4 Hayden Heig (St. Thomas More) 87
5 Rexton Audiss (Belle Fourche) 88
6 Jacob Harris (Hot Springs) 89
7 Sam Gibbon (St. Thomas More) 95
8 Colby Konvalin (St. Thomas More) 96
9 Brock Schroeder (Hot Springs) 101
10 Jackson Wiles (Custer) 102
11 Landon Little (Lakota Tech) 103
12 Matthew Merrill (Custer) 103
13 Lange Shockey (Belle Fourche) 105
14 Ryder Bailey (Custer) 105
15 Isaac Voyles (Belle Fourche) 107
16 Harvey Walding (Belle Fourche) 109
