Boys’ basketball players receive BHC honors

RAPID CITY — Boys’ basketball players from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown earned spots on the All-Black Hills Conference team.
St. Thomas More forged a 10-0 record for the conference title. Spearfish finished fourth at 7-3. Belle Fourche was fifth at 5-5, with Sturgis Brown sixth at 5-5 and Lead-Deadwood 10th at 0-10.
A team receives four first-team selections for winning the conference title. The second-place team has three first-team selections, with two apiece for the third- and fourth-place squads. Each of the other six teams has one first-team selection.
Every team also places two players on the honorable mention squad.
Area selections follow.
Spearfish first team: junior Antonio Serrano, sophomore Seth Hamilton.
Spearfish honorable mention: junior Rylan Palmer, ninth-grader Ryan Heinert.
Lead-Deadwood first team: senior Rocke Rainey.
Lead-Deadwood honorable mention: junior Crew Rainey, junior James Pierce.
Belle Fourche first team: senior Aiden Giffin.
Belle Fourche honorable mention: senior Ryker Audiss, junior Anthony Budmayr.
Sturgis Brown first team: junior Dysen Peterson.
Sturgis Brown honorable mention: junior Owen Cass, sophomore Tyan Buus.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.