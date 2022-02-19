Boe, Hall named Black Hills Gold Swimmers of the Week

SPEARFISH — Liv Boe and Kinsley Hall are the Black Hills Gold Swimmers of the Week award winners as announced on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Liv Boe is in the 11th grade at Prism Academy and the daughter of Gretchen Boe, and she is the third of four girls.
She had previously swum on the team but returned this year after an absence of several years. Liv likes swimming because there is “never an easy day.”
She demonstrates this in every practice, both in the pool and in Dryland, by giving each set 100 % effort.
Aside from swimming, Liv participates in Cross Fit.
Kinsley Hall is the 11-year-old daughter of Kirk and Jenni Hll.
Originally following her sister into the team, Kinsley has now been swimming for five years.
She participates in church group and K Club Kids at school in addition to six years of dance. Hall was chosen as Swimmer of the Week because she works hard at practice, competes extremely well, and because she has taken new swimmers under her wing helping them navigate their first few swim meets.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.