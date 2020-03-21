BELLE FOURCHE — This year was a record-breaking year at the ninth annual Bob Fox Memorial Shoot hosted in Belle Fourche by Butte County 4-H Shooting Sports! One hundred and seventeen youth from counties such as Fall River, Harding, Custer, Jackson, Ziebach, Pennington, Butte, and Lawrence, shot a total of 241 events over a course of two days, Feb. 28 and 29.
This memorial shoot all started with the Fox family, when shooting sports wasn’t available for Chris and his family.
Bob Fox, Chris’s dad, loved hunting, fishing and kids so he would put those things together and help kids with those activities. This memorial shoot is in honor of Bob Fox who “Loved kids, and loved hunting”, when he passed away his family wanted to carry on the legacy of Bob Fox.
During the Bob Fox Memorial Shoot, the Fox family gives away a BB gun and a compound bow to a kid that has tried their hardest and really deserves to get their own bow or BB gun.
Kyler Buchholz from Butte County won the bow and Hailey Richter from Harding County won the BB gun.
A special thank you goes out to all of the volunteer’s that helped with the shoot.
The event wouldn’t have been a successwithout the many who help.
Other winners include:
BB Gun
Beginner Division: 1st place, Conner Lundy, Custer County; 2nd pace, Bryler Mitchell, Jackson County; 3rd Nate Kari, Butte County.
Junior Division: 1st pace, Henry Grooms, Custer County; 2nd place, Shay Solinsky, Custer County; 3rd place, Sydney Baker, Butte County.
Senior Division: 1st place, Abbie Culver, Butte County; 2nd place, JT Hahne, Butte County; 3rd place, Faith Kari, Butte County.
Air Rifle
Beginner Division: 1st place, Conner Lundy, Custer County; 2nd place, Lucas Weiers, Pennington County; 3rd place, Eva Grooms, Custer County.
Junior Division: 1st place, Lydia Main, Butte County; 2nd place, Cooper Thompson, Pennington County; 3rd place, Sydney Baker, Butte County.
Senior Division: 1st place, Michael Coronato, Lawrence County; 2nd place, Heather Kelly, Pennington County; 3rd place, Aiken Crowley, Lawrence County.
Air Pistol
Beginner Division: 1st place, Zane Baker, Butte County; 2nd place, Josh Main, Butte County; 3rd place, Kasey Dobesh, Butte County.
Junior Division: 1st place, Eva Jensen, Butte County; 2nd place, Sydney Baker, Butte County; 3rd place, Taya Kirstine, Butte County.
Senior Division: 1st place, Anika Main, Butte County; 2nd place, Drew Solinsky, Custer County; 3rd place, Riley Newman, Lawrence County.
Archery without Sights
Beginner Division: 1st place, Kyler Buchholz, Butte County; 2nd place, Esten Biegert, Butte County; 3rd place, Emma Richter, Harding County.
Junior Division: 1st place, Juell Twite, Ziebach County; 2nd place, Carter McKenna, Butte County; 3rd place, Chloe Merjil, Butte County.
Senior Division: 1st place, Zech Kari, Butte County.
Archery with Sights
Beginner Division: 1st place, Kylr Mahaffy, Meade County; 2nd place, Nate Kari, Butte County; 3rd place, Weston Hiles, Butte County.
Junior Division: 1st place, Carter McKenna, Butte County; 2nd place, Eva Jensen, Butte County; 3rd place, Joey Hudelson, Meade County.
Senior Division: 1st place, Sadie Tesch, Pennington County; 2nd place, Faith Kari, Butte County; 3rd place, Zech Kari, Butte County.
