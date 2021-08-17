Black Hills Super 6 Mountain Bike Race Aug. 21

SPEARFISH — The Third Annual Black Hills Super 6 Mountain Bike Race will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Big Hill Trails near Spearfish.
This fun family event is open to beginner and experienced riders.
The cross-country race is a 6-mile or 3-mile loop on mountain bike trails in the Black Hills National Forest that consists of flowy single and double track.
Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3-hour or 6-hour time duration.
The six-hour, six mile lap race can be completed as a team of up to four or by an individual.
The three-hour, three-mile lap race can be completed by a two person team or individual.
The First 100 registered will receive a water bottle from Two Wheeler Dealer. Prizes and swag from Quarq and Spearfish Family Dentistry along with place medals will be awarded to finishers.
This not-for-profit bike-race benefits the Northern Hills CASA organization. Pre-register online at www.bhsuper6.com or call 722-4558.
Register online before Aug. 20.
