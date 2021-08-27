Black Hills Super 6 Mountain Bike Race announced winners

SPEARFISH — The Third Annual Black Hills Super 6 Mountain Bike Race was held Saturday, at Big Hill Trails near Spearfish.
Over 130 beginner and experienced riders completed as many laps as possible during a three-hour or six-hour time duration as individuals or teams.
Leading the six-hour Individual Male event was Matt Keck from Spearfish.
Keck completed 12 laps on the six-mile course and won the $250 prize money for breaking the past record. Erin Kelly completed nine laps to break the six-our Individual Female record. Sixteen riders competed in the 3-hour individual male division.
Jeff Wiswall from Rapid City won the division by completing 14 laps on the three-mile course.
Top Individual Female Melissa Smith completed 13 laps and Junior Division winner Jovan Weigel completed 11 laps.
The not-for-profit race raised over $9,000 for the Northern Hills CASA organization.
Learn more about the annual event and view individual and team results at www.bhsuper6.com.
Next year’s event is slated for Aug. 20.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.