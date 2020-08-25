Black Hills Super 6 enjoys large turnout

SPEARFISH — Fifty-two individuals and 16 teams competed at Saturday’s Northern Hills CASA (Court Appointed Special Services) Black Hills Super 6, held at the Big Hill Trailhead south of town.
Some riders competed in a three-hour loop race, and others participated in a six-hour loop race. They completed as many laps as possible during the designated time frame.
Loops were on mountain bike trails consisting of flowing single track and double tack.
This event raised funds for the Northern Hills CASA Program, which seeks to promote and protect the best interests of abused and neglected children through court advocacy.
Top results follow.
INDIVIDUAL DIVISIONS
Six-hour solo male
1 Jon Meyer, 11 laps, 6 hours 3 minutes 51 seconds
2 Trevor Rockwell, 11 laps, 6:13:20
3 Nate Keck, 10 laps, 5:59:58
4 Lavne Perrish, 10 laps, 6:36:53
5 Greg Soul, 8 laps, 6:03:30
6 Alex Miller, 8 laps, 6:03:58
7 Chad Schone, 8 laps, 6:11:34
8 Aaron Johnson, 7 laps, 5:14:22
9 Drew Skjobal, 8 laps, 6:40:30
10 Preson Parles, 7 laps, 5:46:18
11 Sam Pham, 7 laps, 5:55:29
12 Scott Ellingson, 6 laps, 5:49:35
13 Joe Kenton, 5 laps, 3:50:39
14 Robert Cota, 5 laps, 4:24:58
15 Logan Roberts, 1 lap, 51 minutes 25 seconds
16 Eric Swedloe, 1 lap, 3:54:54
Six-hour solo female
1 Jody Bartz, 7 laps, 6 hours 5 minutes 13 seconds
2 Rebecca Meilvik, 1 lap, 51 minutes 20 seconds
Three-hour solo male
1 Ryan Palmer, 12 laps, 4 hours 55 minutes 26 seconds
2 Jon Shoese, 12 laps, 5:18:42
3 Randy Silver, 10 laps, 5:08:17
4 Paul Pacillos, 9 laps, 5:01:00
5 Sean Duncan, 9 laps, 5:04:00
6 Dave Donat, 9 laps, 5:04:00
7 Bryan Stilwell, 8 laps, 4:45:09
8 Jon Rowe, 8 laps, 5:05:30
Three-hour solo female
1 Tara Flanery, 9 laps, 5 hours 16 minutes 42 seconds
2 Ana Delgado, 7 laps, 5:01:00
3 Susan Clavin, 6 laps, 4:38:09
4 Laura Anderson, 6 laps, 4:39:10
5 Kayla Silver, 5 laps, 4:29:59
6 Rebecca LaRose, 1 lap, 3:15:43
Three-hour solo junior
1 Tyler Petrocco, 12 laps, 5 hours 0 minutes 58 seconds
2 Reman Slack, 12 laps, 5:10:39
3 Peyton Cast, 8 laps, 4:37:44
4 Jovan Weigl, 8 laps, 5:01:45
5 Weston Carbon, 7 laps, 4:59:55
6 Wyatt Tryover, 5 laps, 4:12:28
7 London Cast, 4 laps, 4:47:52
8 Caiden Cast, 1 lap, 2:33:37
TEAM DIVISIONS
Six-hour team male
1 Goulett, 12 laps, 6 hours 11 minutes 9 seconds
2 Cyclotherapy, 12 laps, 6:25:00
3 Team West Side, 12 laps, 6:28:50
4 Larson’s Cyclery, 11 laps, 6:00:34
5 Three B’s and a K, 11 laps, 6:12:15
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.