Black Hills State University gets new activities director

SPEARFISH — For the first time in 16 years, Black Hills State University athletics has a new athletic director.
Padraic McMeel begins his first full day today as the athletic director of the Black Hills State athletic department, replacing Jhett Albers, who announced his retirement earlier this spring.
“I am delighted to welcome Padraic McMeel to our Yellow Jacket family,” said Laurie Nichols, BHSU’s president. “His experience and knowledge of collegiate athletics will be invaluable to BHSU. I also thank Jhett Albers for all he has given to BHSU over these many years, and wish him the best in his retirement.”
McMeel comes to Black Hills State from the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he was the associate vice chancellor and director of athletics from 2018-2021.
“I am excited to be joining the Yellow Jacket family, and eager to get started with athletics,” said McMeel. “I’m humbled to be taking over Jhett’s role here at BHSU. He has made a lasting impact across campus, and in the Spearfish community, during his time here.”
Albers has served as Athletic Director for the Yellow Jackets since 2006 after joining the coaching staff at Black Hills State in 1999 as volleyball coach.
As athletic director, Albers held responsibility for the direct oversight and day-to-day operations of the BHSU athletic department, and Donald E. Young Sports & Fitness Center for 16 years.
“I am extremely grateful to BHSU for the opportunities provided to me over the past 22 years,” said Albers. “It is an exciting time for BHSU and I look forward to continuing to follow and support Yellow Jacket athletics. I’m confident that with Padraic coming in, Yellow Jacket athletics will continue to move in a positive direction.”
