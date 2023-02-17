Black Hills State men stumble in top-10 matchup

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University was outscored 13-0 over the final 4 minutes 17 seconds Friday night and dropped a 76-68 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball decision to Fort Lewis at the Donald E. Young Center.
The home standing Yellow Jackets entered the game number 2 in the NCAA Division II NABC coaches’ poll. Fort Lewis carried the number 9 ranking into the contest.
“I thought they just wanted it a little bit more than us,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson of Fort Lewis, who trailed 68-63 before the stretch run began. “They got all the loose balls; they did a better job on the offensive glass, getting more offensive rebounds than us.”
Fort Lewis led 5-0 before Black Hills State built a 16-7 advantage. The Yellow Jackets stayed ahead 39-32 at halftime.
“We came out with an edge and played confident,” Thompson said of the first half. “The key was, we maybe had an opportunity to open it up more than we did.”
Thompson said some shot selection issues and not taking care of the ball prevented that “opening up” from happening.
The visiting Skyhawks forged a 45-45 tie in the second half before Black Hills State led 64-54 with seven minutes left. Fort Lewis scored nine of the next 13 points to slice the margin to 68-63.
Adam Moussa scored 18 points to lead four Black Hills State players in double figures. Joel Scott notched 17 points, followed by Matthew Ragsdale (15 points) and Sindou Cisse (10).
JaQuaylon Mayes netted a game-high 26 points (including five 3-point field goals) for Fort Lewis, who defeated Black Hills State for the second time this week. Akuel Kot and Dunnell Stafford followed with 21 and 10 points, respectively.
Fort Lewis (17-2 in the conference, 23-2 overall) took over first place in the conference standings. Black Hills State (16-3 in the conference, 22-3 overall) is second.
“Throughout the course of the game, we didn’t shoot the ball well,” Thompson said. “We turned the ball over too much, and that really was the difference as to why it was close at the end.”
Thompson said the Skyhawks play four athletic guards at a time, which makes it hard to keep the team out of the lane. He added the other player was able to guard Scott one-on-one inside.
“They’re (Fort Lewis) a really good team, and you can’t really make mistakes when it’s that close of a game, with that much on the line,” Ragsdale said of the stretch run.
Black Hills State played as a unit with good defense and communication in the first half, Ragsdale said. He added the team is at its best when it does that.
This is the first season at Black Hills State for Ragsdale, who transferred from Western Colorado. “It’s fun to play basketball with these guys, and every game’s fun for me,” he said.
Ragsdale is trying to take things one day at a time in Spearfish. He said he is really thankful for everything, and wins cannot be taken lightly.
Being ready for something new is largely what led Ragsdale from Western Colorado to Black Hills State. He knew a lot of people on the Yellow Jackets’ team, and Thompson recruited Ragsdale before the player went to Western Colorado.
Ragsdale said it was a bit tough to make this transition because of being around so many good players. He added that situation is desired because the players make each other better.
Bringing energy onto the court is how Ragsdale defines his role. He tries to maintain a positive attitude and compete every day.
“It’s a lot easier for me because we have so many threats on the floor,” Ragsdale said when asked if his on-court role has changed from Western Colorado to here. “It opens it up, and defenses aren’t able to really key in on me.”
Ragsdale said he most looks forward to improving the rest of this season.
Black Hills State scoring: Adam Moussa 18, Joel Scott 17, Matthew Ragsdale 15, Sindou Cisse 10, Caelin Hearne 3, Jaeton Hackley 3, John Shanklin 2. Totals 27 field goals, nine of 10 from the free throw line, 68 points.
Fort Lewis scoring: JaQuaylon Mays 26, Akuel Kot 21, Dunnell Stafford 10, Brenden Boatwright 8, Obi Agbim 5, Brendan La Rose 3, Junior Garbrah 3. Totals 26 field goals, 15 of 22 from the free throw line, 76 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 42 (27-63), Fort Lewis 42 (26-61)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 5 (Moussa 2, Ragsdale 1, Hearne 1, Hackley 1), Fort Lewis 9 (Mays 5, Kot 1, La Rose 1, Agbim 1, Garbrah 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 37 (Moussa 9), Fort Lewis 39 (Mays 9)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 14, Fort Lewis 13
Total fouls: Black Hills State 19, Fort Lewis 12
The Yellow Jackets will host Adams State at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Donald E. Young Center.
“It’s just going to test our toughness,” Thompson said in looking toward Saturday. He added the Grizzlies’ defense includes trapping and pressuring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.