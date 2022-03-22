Black Hills State Final Four-bound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Black Hills State University has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament.
The eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets toppled number 1 seed Nova Southeastern 77-67 in an Elite Eight contest played Tuesday afternoon.
Joel Scott scored 25 points and collected 13 points for Black Hills State, including an 11-for-12 effort from the free throw line. The Yellow Jackets (26-7) finished 21 of 22 from the line as a team.
See Wednesday's Black Hills Pioneer for more.
