Black Hills State ends softball season in grand style

GOLDEN, Colo. — Black Hills State University ended its women’s softball season by winning three of four weekend games at Colorado Mines.
The Yellow Jackets dropped Friday’s first contest 4-3 and won the second 3-2. Black Hills State swept Saturday’s doubleheader 6-1 and 8-2 to finish 11-29 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 13-29 overall.
Friday game 1
Colorado Mines scored once in the first inning, once in the second, and twice in the fourth for a 4-0 advantage.
Crystal Amaral hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to bring Black Hills State within 4-3. She finished with one run and two hits; Shayla Tuschen collected four of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 hits.
Friday game 2
Gianna Haley scored on Shayla Tuschen’s eighth-inning single to put Black Hills State ahead for good.
The Yellow Jackets plated single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 2-1 lead. Colorado Mines scored a seventh-inning run to force the extra frame.
Fallyn Marshall, Tyler Whitlock, and Haley each scored a run and added a hit for Black Hills State. Tuschen finished with four hits.
Saturday game 1
Black Hills State collected three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie created when each team plated a run in the fourth.
Fallyn Marshall hit a two-run triple in the fifth for the Yellow Jackets. Bayleigh Hubbard hit a two-run home run in the sixth.
Shayla Tuschen scored twice and added a hit to pace the Black Hills State offense.
Saturday game 2
A six-run second inning propelled Black Hills State to a 7-0 lead. Crystal Amaral hit a two-run home run to highlight the charge.
Fallyn Marshall and Gianna Haley turned in two-run, two-hit efforts to pace the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Amaral’s home run highlighted her three-hit effort at the plate.
Black Hills State finished 10th in the conference. Colorado Mines placed seventh and now has its sights set on the conference tournament.
