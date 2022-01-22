Black Hills Ski for Light returning

TERRY PEAK — Black Hills Regional Ski for Light returns next week following a one-year hiatus.
Ski For Light events give physically challenged, visually impaired, and blind athletes a chance to develop and polish skills.
They will participate in alpine (downhill) skiing at Terry Peak. Nordic (cross-country) events are set for the Wharf Resources area off Highway 85 and 14A.
Registration takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Mineral Palace in Deadwood. Winter events begin Monday, but Ski for Light board member Betsy Carbo said snowmobiling events will not take place due to lack of snow.
Downhill and cross-country skiing are two of the featured activities taking place Monday through Thursday, Jan.
Downhill skiing is slated for 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; and 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Cross-country skiing events are slated for 9:15 a.m. to noon Thursday.
The banquet is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel.
Carbo said this year’s event would be rather small.
She added this is due to travel constraints and compromised immunity, which resulted in a number of participants being unable to attend.
“We have close to 75 participants, and we typically have double the amount of volunteers,” Carbo said in describing anticipated numbers for this year’s event.
COVID-19 event protocols highly recommend that all participants, guides, and volunteers be vaccinated. Facemasks are highly recommended while indoors in tight spaces where social distancing may be difficult. Neither measure is mandatory.
Facemasks and hand sanitizer will be available at the venues. The protocols follow Terry Peak, Deadwood, and state guidelines.
“It’s affected everybody’s life, in little ways and in big ways,” Carbo said in describing the pandemic. She added a lack of snow has affected the event more than COVID-19 has.
Ski for Light is always a special event. That sense is heightened in light of last year’s cancellation.
“Those that are able to come are very excited. A lot of the people that still can’t come are very disappointed, but they realize their restrictions and our restrictions. They’re looking forward to next year,” Carbo said.
Carbo’s Ski For Light involvement has spanned roughly 20 years. Her sentiment mirrors that of so many.
“Even as a volunteer, it’s the highlight of my year,” Carbo said. “I am constantly amazed and in awe of the participants’ abilities, not their disabilities.” She also cited their bravery and zest for life.
One of those planning to participate this year is 99-year-old Edyth Warne. Carbo said being able to ski is one of Warne’s “bucket list” items.
