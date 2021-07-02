Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.