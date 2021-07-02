BELLE FOURCHE — Thursday’s first PRCA rodeo performance at the 102nd annual Black Hills Roundup created special memories for the large crowd in attendance. Clockwise from top: Emma Juelfs of Belle Fourche was named honorary princess through the Western Wishes Foundation. Juelfs, 14, holds a blanket which was among the gifts she received. Rodeo clown Trent McFarland and a pony perform a comedy act. Cooper Mills of St. John, Wash., completes a tie down roping go-round in 11.1 seconds during the first PRCA rodeo performance. Two young fans share a joke.
Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
