Black Hills Roundup ends 1st PRCA perf

BELLE FOURCHE — The 101st annual Black Hills Roundup wrapped up its first PRCA rodeo performance Wednesday night at the Roundup grounds in Belle Fourche.
Logan James Hay was one of the riders making his debut here. His efforts featured an 85-point saddle bronc riding score.
Hay turned in that score on his first-ever effort on the bronc named Bubble Bath. He is second in the standings after the first PRCA rodeo performance.
“I’ve seen her a bunch and always wanted to get on her,” the 23-year-old Wildwood, Alberta, resident said.
Part of that had to do with the fact that his father raised bucking horses, and the family was able to get some breeding out of Bubble Bath, he said.
“That’s just a really fun horse,” Hay said in describing the ride.”It’s one you want to get on every time.”
His biggest challenge centered on the bronc’s having a bit of a rear-out, Hay added.
“It’s been a funny year with everything,” Hay said. “Lots of rodeos have been canceled (due to COVID-19), and I had to take a big break.”
That spanned roughly 10 weeks, marking Hay’s longest time off during the past six years. He spent that “down time” working on the ranch and riding a lot of what he called practice horses.
The lack of competitive time was really noticable to Hay.
“I got on some practice horses, and it was bad,” he recalled. “It was almost like I completely forgot what I was doing for the first couple.”
He got on a good bronc and recalled that everything started to come back to him.
Hay was asked if he did anything special to protect himself as much as possible during the pandemic. He said he is rather isolated and does not see more than five people at a time.
“When we’re in big groups like this (in Belle Fourche), it’s a little different,” Hay said. “We all try and do everything they say: stay apart, stay sanitized.”
All rodeos in Canada are canceled. Hay said it is fortunate that riders are allowed to come to rodeos like the Roundup.
This marked Hay’s first trip to Belle Fourche. The lack of other rodeos was part of what brought him here.
Hay said he appreciates the rodeos that are happening, adding that the Roundup is a great rodeo.
“The cowboys sure appreciate them going on,” he said. “We’re excited to be going today.”
Hay has attended rodeos ever since he can remember, as his father rode broncs for a long time. “I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” the younger Hay said.
No better feeling exists for Hay than getting on a good-quality bucking horse, and knowing he did his best. He also enjoys traveling the world.
What gives Hay the biggest challenge?
“With your traveling partners, you’re always challenging each other,” he said. “You want to see them do well, but you also want to beat them.”
The day of a rodeo finds Hay trying not to overthink things. He said today was the biggest rodeo he has entered in a while, which meant he had to calm himself.
Hay’s immediate schedule will find him competing in Prescott, Ariz.; Mandan, N.D.; and Killdeer, N.D.
Leaders after Wednesday’s performance follow.
Bareback riding
1 Nate McFadden 85 points
2 Mike Solberg 84
3 Tristan Hansen 82.5
Steer wrestling
1 Tyler Waguespack 3.4 seconds
2 (tie) Jacob Elder 4.0
2 (tie) Wyatt Jurney 4.0
Team roping
1 Levi Simpson and Shay Dixon Carroll 4.5 seconds
2 Tyler Waters and Thomas Smith 5.5
3 (tie) Brady Tryan and Levi Tryan 5.8
3 (tie) Tanner Baldwin and Nano Garza 5.8
Saddle bronc riding
1 Ryder Wright 86.5 points
2 Logan James Hay 85
3 Stetson Wright 80
Tie down roping
1 Cooper Martin 7.7 seconds
2 Chase Richter 8.6
3 Charlie Gibson 9.9
Barrel racing
1 Michelle Darling 17.24 seconds
2 Stevi Hillman 17.25
3 Ashley Day 17.28
Ladies’ breakaway roping
1 Rickie Engesser 2.2 seconds
2 Bailey Brown 2.3
3 Taylor Engesser 2.4
Bull riding
1 Trey Kimzey 85 points
2 (tie) Colten Fritzlan 82.5
2 (tie) Brody Yeary 82.5
The second PRCA performance is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. today.
