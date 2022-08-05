SIOUX FALLS — Seven swimmers represented the Black Hills Gold swim team at the South Dakota State A Championships, held July 23-24 in Sioux Falls.
With back-to-back state championship meets, the Gold team not only ended the season with podium awards and top-16 in the state finishes. They also took their swimming to the next level with continued time improvements and a surprising accomplishment.
“The GOLD swimmers elevated their swimming bringing home awards, but what is extraordinary is the swimmers continued to make time improvements,” said Christine D. Maki, a Black Hills Gold coach.
“Making time improvements within one week of progressing from competing and making qualifying times for the next level of competition at the State A Championships, truly shows the hard work these swimmers put in over the summer swim season. The Black Hills gold swimmers are very coachable athletes and they trained and tapered in good order to make these achievements,” Maki added.
Black Hills Gold senior swimmer Ethan Van Tassel had six top-16 finishes in the state, and he finished with two podium finishes in the 17 & Over boys’ division. He medaled with a fifth-place showing in the 1,500-meter freestyle and dropping a whopping 15.12 seconds in his 800-meter freestyle, winning the seventh-place medal. Van Tassel dropped time in the 50-, 100-, 200- and 400-meter freestyle events, along with the 200 individual medley.
Rising to the next level in her sprint distance freestyle events (50- and 100-meter Freestyle), Lauren Dagit continued to nip hundredths of seconds off of her times, which becomes harder to accomplish in the sprint races when swimmers are competing in events with a large field of competitors and stroking it out to the finish.
Dagit rounded out her season with top-16 swims in the 11 - 12 Girls’ division, racing the 50-meter breaststroke and 400-meter freestyle.
The BH Gold 9-10 year-old girls brought their ‘A’ game with Emma Walker bringing home three top-16 finishes in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle events (dropping 1.32 seconds in her 100-meter free) and the 100-meter backstroke, where she dropped 3.77 seconds.
Zaylee Williams showed her strengths bringing home a seventh-place medal in the 50-meter breaststroke and 10th place in the 50-meter backstroke.
The Gold’s 8-and-under boys’ team cranked it up with Ragan Walker winning medals in the 50 and 200-meter freestyle events (dropping 10.37 seconds in his 200-meter freestyle) and the 50-meter butterfly.
Zeegan Williams swam tough with top-16 finishes in the 50- and 100-meter backstroke events (dropping 5.30 seconds in his 50) and the 200-meter freestyle.
Rising to the next level, GOLD team member Connor Aalbu raced in the 11-12 boys’ division, bringing home seven podium finishes. His efforts included a silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly and a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke.
Aalbu had huge time drops in these sprint events, dropping 3.58 seconds in the 50-meter butterfly and 5.92 seconds in the 100 breaststroke.
Aalbu swam his events with a ‘No Limits’ confidence, and dropped 18.74 seconds in the 200-meter individual medley, 2.66 seconds in the 50 freestyle, and 0.77 second off of his 50 breaststroke races, earning him a spot on the South Dakota Zone Championship team for USA Swimming’s Central Zones competition to be held in Minneapolis, Aug. 4-7.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.