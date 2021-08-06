SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold Swim Team wrapped up our summer Long Course season with State B in Huron July 16-18, and State A in Brookings, July 23-25.
Five swimmers attended State B and 3three came away with High Point trophies.
Ali Dagit, took fifth place in the 8-and- under girls; Kinsley Hall swam to fifth in 9-10 girls; and Owen Fauske, took first in 15-16 boys.
Seven Black Hills Gold swimmers attended State A in Brookings.
Medal winners were: Connor Aalbu, sixth in the 100 breaststroke, sixth in the 100 butterfly, and sixth in the 50 breaststroke. Ali Dagit placed fourth in the 100 breast stroke. Ethan Van Tassel placed seventh 1,500 free; Paul Wehrung placed eighth in the 1,500 free. The 15-16 boys (Ethan Van Tassel and Paul Wehrung) had excellent distance races dropping a combined total of 102 seconds in their 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyles.
The Black Hills Gold swim team is on break until we start of the Short Course Season, beginning the end of September.
