SPEARFISH — Black Hills Gold swim team members Lauren Dagit and Ethan Van Tassel have received the club’s first Swimmer of the Week awards for the short-course, 2021-22 season.
Coaches choose the recipients based on attendance, attitude, and work ethic. Lauren is the 11-year-old daughter of Spearfish residents John and Elena Dagit. The Spearfish Middle School student is a straight-A student who has been swimming since 2018 and lists freestyle as her favorite event. Dagit enjoys mountain biking when she is not swimming.
Ethan is the 16-year-old son of Sarah and Jeremy Van Tassel and is a Lead-Deadwood High School sophomore. He started swimming in 2016 and excels in the butterfly, freestyle, and distance events. Ethan also plays football, is a straight-A student, and works at a part-time job.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.