Black Hills Conference boys’ track meet placings announced

STURGIS — Boys’ event winners and other top-eight finishers from Friday’s Black Hills Conference track meet follow.
The top-eight finishers are from the area schools of Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown.
100-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 11.01 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Ridge Inhofer 11.38, 5 Trevor Christman 11.44.
200-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 22.42 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 4 Ridge Inhofer 23.12, 5 Trevor Christman 23.25.
400-meter dash
1 Bridger Roberdeau (Spearfish) 51.11 seconds. Other Spearfish: 2 Brayden Delahoyde 51.56, 4 Coy Hamilton 55.26. Sturgis Brown: 5 Byron Holt 55.67, 8 Nathanael Jones 57.52.
800-meter run
1 Keenan Urdiales (Spearfish) 2 minutes 1.39 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Traeton Monahan 2:02.86, 6 Ray Henderson 2:09.51. Other Spearfish: 4 Bridger Roberdeau 2:05.03, 5 John Jeffery 2:08.79.
1,600-meter run
1 Cody Farland (St. Thomas More) 4 minutes 25.65 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Keenan Urdiales 4:26.36, 7 Yohannes Peterson 4:45.85. Belle Fourche: 3 Sawyer Clarkson 4:30.37. Sturgis Brown: 8 Beck Bruch 4:52.31.
3,200-meter run
1 Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) 9 minutes 43.37 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Keenan Urdiales 10:05.35. Sturgis Brown: 3 Deron Graf 10:32.90, 4 Morgan Papenfuss 10:32.97. Other Belle Fourche: 7 Aiden Voyles 10:57.98.
110-meter hurdles
1 Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 15.96 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Brodie Eisenbraun 16.08, 3 Aidan Hedderman 16.25, 8 Dmitri O’Driscoll 18.76. Spearfish: 4 Jadon Olsson 17.32.
300-meter hurdles
1 Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 41.71 seconds). Sturgis Brown: 2 Brodie Eisenbraun 42.06, 3 Aidan Hedderman 43.44, 6 Dmitri O’Driscoll 46.38.
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Custer 44.21 seconds. Belle Fourche (Devin Nowowiejski, Anthony Budmayr, Wyatt Keegan, Aiden Giffin) finished second in 44.41. Sturgis Brown (Kaden Phillips, Braden Temple, Byron Holt, Walker Vlietstra) finished third in 46.51. Spearfish (Quinten Carlson, Dago Rodriguez, Chase McArthur, Jaden Guthmiller) finished fourth in 46.62.
4x200-meter relay
1 Custer 1 minute 31.13 seconds. Sturgis Brown (Ridge Inhofer, Traeton Monahan, Kaden Phillips, Trevor Christman) finished second in 1:31.82. Spearfish (Brayden Delahoyde, Peyton Millis, William Williams, Ben Wise) finished third in 1:33.47. Belle Fourche (Devin Nowowiejski, Devin Burns, Ethan Staley, Wyatt Keegan) finished fourth in 1:35.66.
4x400-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Ridge Inhofer, Trevor Christman, Brodie Eisenbraun, Traeton Monahan) 3 minutes 26.74 seconds. Spearfish (William Williams, Peyton Millis, Ben Wise, Bridger Roberdeau) finished second in 3:30.66. Belle Fourche (Anthony Budmayr, Ethan Staley, Charles Alberts, Devin Nowowiejski) finished fifth in 3:43.60.
4x800-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Deron Graf, Morgan Papenfuss, Brady Buchholz, Ty Petrocco) 8 minutes 41.06 seconds. Spearfish (John Jeffery, Evan Viergets, Ayden Verhulst, Preston Davis) finished second in 8:46.63. Belle Fourche (Aiden Voyles, Cole Hockenbary, Zach Tonsager, Nic Lambert) finished fourth in 9:10.73.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Spearfish (Jaden Guthmiller, Peyton Millis, William Williams, Yohannes Peterson) 3 minutes 44.99 seconds. Lead-Deadwood (Jagger Smith, David Morris, Landon Williams, James Pierce) finished second in 3:51.20. Sturgis Brown (Walker Vlietstra, Braden Temple, Jared Sailer, Brady Buchholz) finished fourth in 3:51.98. Belle Fourche (Devin Burns, Charles Alberts, Anthony Staley, Zach Tonsager) finished sixth in 3:59.48.
Shot put
1 Jevin Afraid of Lightning (Douglas) 47 feet 7 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Jarod Duran 46-11.75, 7 Konner Berndt 42-4.75. Spearfish: 5 Gabe Knudson 44-1.50.
Discus
1 Jason Maciejczak (Douglas) 153 feet 0 inches. Spearfish: 3 Gabe Knudson 132-1. Sturgis Brown: 4 Konner Berndt 127-5. Belle Fourche: 5 Logan Goeders 126-8.
High jump
1 David Severson (Douglas) 6 feet 2 inches. Spearfish: 2 Brayden Delahoyde 6-0, 3 Drason Craig 6-0, 4 Tyler Huber 5-10. Sturgis Brown: 6 Aidan Hedderman 5-8. Belle Fourche: 7 Ethan Jensen 5-6.
Pole vault
1 Carson Diedrich (Spearfish) 11 feet 9 inches. Belle Fourche: 3 Lane Longbrake (Belle Fourche) 11-0. Sturgis Brown: 5 Aidan Hedderman 11-0. Other Spearfish: 7 Mason Schmitz 10-0, 8 Hudson Walters 10-0.
Long jump
1 Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche) 20 feet 9 inches. Spearfish: 8 Quinten Carlson 18-2.
Triple jump
1 Ethan Jensen (Belle Fourche) 41 feet 11.50 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 2 James Pierce 40-7.50. Spearfish: 4 Quinten Carlson 39-7.50, 7 Seth Hamilton 37-10.50. Other Belle Fourche: 6 Anthony Staley 38-1. Sturgis Brown: 8 Cale Jolley 37-9.75.
