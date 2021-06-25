Black Elk Peak Trail maintenance temporary closure July 6-14

CUSTER — The Black Hills National Forest officials have issued a temporary closure order for Trail No. 9 South from the boundary line of Custer State Park and Black Hills National Forest, northeast to the intersection of Trail No. 3 — Norbeck Trail.
The closure order is in effect from July 6-14.
Trail No. 9 South (normally open to hiking and stock use) is the most heavily used trail on the Forest with approximately 500 visitors a day during peak use. Allowing use on this trail during heavy maintenance could impede public safety and hinder trail maintenance operations.
The Student Conservation Association, two crews of the Montana Conservation Corps, and Forest Service crews will be working on the trail installing drainage structures and moving large rocks for erosion control and stabilization of the trail.
Access to Black Elk Peak will remain available from Sylvan Lake within Custer State Park via Trail #4 – Little Devils Tower. (See trail map (pg. 2) for reroute options: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd921637.pdf).
Please note: Entrance fees are collected by Custer State Park.
For questions regarding entrance, please contact Custer State Park Headquarters at (605) 255-4515.
Forest officials are encouraging visitors to discover other scenic trails. Nearby Custer State Park trails include Little Devils Tower Trail, Sunday Gulch Trail, and the Lakeshore Trail on Sylvan Lake. Trail #2 - Lost Cabin Trail and Trail #3 - Norbeck Trail are also nearby in the Black Elk Wilderness.
For more information on this project, see the FAQs document at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd925184.pdf.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills/.
