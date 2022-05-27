Big Sticks use bats and pitching to roll past Sasquatch 8-1, and sweep series

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch were limited to just six hits and one run as the Badlands Big Sticks swept the series with an 8-1 victory over Spearfish Thursday night, in Dickinson, N.D.
“Their pitcher is a heavy slider guy, and he threw probably 65-70% sliders. The mindset is if he’s a heavy slider guy shoot the ball right at the second base or right at the second baseman, and we just couldn’t stay disciplined enough to do that,” said Shane Gardner, the Sasquatch head coach. “Offense was non-existent for us. The offense I like to run is the heavy pressure offense. We like to hit and run, put runners in motion with stolen bases, bunt and runs. We just couldn’t get into any of those situations to try and see if we can manufacture runs.”
Garner said the team is short on pitchers, at least until next week.
“Pitching wise we are a little short handed right now, and we knew we were going to be that way this week and the first part of next week. The last two games we let guys go a little bit longer than we normally wanted to, like tonight. Normally we probably would have went out there and got our starter sooner.”
He added with being short on pitchers, and not scoring any runs, he decided to leave the starting pitcher in longer to save arms for the weekend home-stand.
In the bottom of the first inning Cooper Dulich singled to score Carson Lundmark to put Badlands on top 1-0.
In the bottom of the second, Quade Peters singled to score Jack Luster, and Carson Lundmark followed with a three-run home run to increase Badlands lead to 5-0 after two innings.
The Big Sticks added two more runs in the fifth, and another run in the seventh to extend its lead to 8-0.
The Sasquatch scored their only run of the game in the top of the ninth.
Andrew Johnson singled, and Ryan Bachman reached on an error by the right fielder, scoring Johnson, but the Sasquatch failed to produce any more runs and lost to the Big Sticks 8-1.
Carson Green, Gabe Springer, Johnny McHenry, Johnson, and Davis Carr each had a hit for Spearfish.
Drew Hedtke took the loss for Spearfish going six innings and giving up seven runs on 10 hits, and he struck out three.
Wyatt Adams and Micah Larsen came on in relief for Spearfish.
The Sasquatch (0-3) begin a three-game home stand against the Badlands Big Sticks tonight.
First pitch is 6:35 p.m., and there will be a fireworks show after the game.
Gardner said the team will hit the batting cages this afternoon, before the game.
“We're going to get a little cage work tomorrow. I’ve got a ton of notes on our hitters from these games, so we’re just going to sit down and walkabout was saw in the games, and try and get them to relax a little bit,” said Gardner.”Our guys are fired up to get home, and play in front of the home fans, and hopefully we’ll go out there and give them a good showing tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, and try to win the series and get back to .500.”
