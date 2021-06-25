Big Sticks pound Sasquatch 16-3

SPEARFISH — The Badlands Big Sticks scored 16 runs on 13 hits and rolled past the Spearfish Sasquatch 16-3 in Expedition League play, Thursday night, in Spearfish.
“I don’t think the score tells the whole story. I thought we played a better game than 16-3,” said Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head baseball coach. “Obviously that’s hard to see and hard to fully recognize, but at the same time we did a lot of good stuff. It just came down to our ability to control the strike zone both offensively and defensively.
“Offensively it just wasn’t our quality of at bats tonight. We expanded the zone a little bit swinging on some pitches that our pitches we do damage on; and the flip side of things we just walked too many guys.”
The Sasquatch watched nine and hit another two batters.
“Eleven free bags sets the table for what the scoreboard looks like tonight,” Molnar said.
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the bottom the second inning.
Joe Cacciatore doubled, scoring Jacob Sanchez to give the Sasquatch a 1-0 lead.
After that it was all Badlands.
They scored five runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to take a commanding 8-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth Ben Parker scored on an error, and Charles McAdoo singled to score Cade Stuff to cut the Big Sticks lead to 8-3.
Badlands scored another run in the eighth and three more in the night to win easily, 16-3.
Parker, Nicky Winterstein, Cacciatore, and Theo Hardy had one hit each for Spearfish.
Hunter Runion was the losing pitcher for Sasquatch.
He pitched three and one-third innings giving up five runs (only one earned), on five hits. He walked two and struck out three.
Dante Schmid came on in relief and pitched three and two-thirds innings giving up six runs on five hits. He walked five and struck out three.
Logan Wensley pitched the final two innings for the Sasquatch. He gave up four runs on four hits, he walked four, and struck out two.
The Sasquatch (16-8) open up a three game homestead tonight against the Western Nebraska Pioneers (21-5).
“I told them we need to flip it around, and forget it. We’ve got a long summer, 60-game schedule, so as much as its nice to go beat people and find wins, it’s in and out every single night and is part of this learning experience for these young guys. Just learn how to take a punch. Take that game and just flush out and let it go,” Molnar said, “That’s the good thing about baseball none of those 16 (runs) will matter tomorrow night, and we’re back to 0-0 on the first pitch.”
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
There will also be a fireworks show after the game.
