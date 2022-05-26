Big Sticks club Sasquatch 8-3

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch left 12 runners on base in an 8-3 loss to the Badlands Big Sticks in Independence League action Wednesday night, in Dickinson, N.D.
“We had traffic the bases alot, we just couldn’t get the big hit or put the ball in play. We needed a base hit here or there, and when we had runners in scoring position we had a strikeout. Nothing productive comes from striking out,” said Shane Garner, the Sasquatch head coach.
In the top of the first inning, Trey Vorwald was hit by a pitch. Gabe Springer and Johnny McHenry both walked to load the bases.
Vorwald would score on a wild pitch to put Spearfish on top 1-0 after one inning.
In the top of the third inning Springer, McHenry and Carson Green all walked to load the bases.
Andrew Johnson singled scoring Springer to put the Sasquatch lead to 2-0.
The Big Sticks scored two runs in the third and one run in the fourth to take the lead 3-2.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when Badlands scored two runs to push its lead to 5-2,
The Big Sticks exploded for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to lead 8-2.
Spearfish’s McHenry and Green both singled to start the top of the ninth, but they became the 11th and 12th runners to be stranded on base for the Sasquatch in the game, and the Big Sticks came away with the win 8-3.
Connor Jones was the losing pitcher for Spearfish.
He pitched four innings and gave up three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out one. Jack Hostetler and Gage Kracht pitched in relief for Spearfish.
McHenry, Green, Johnson, Carr, Bachman, and Shearon had one hit each for Spearfish.
The Sasquatch (0-2) face the Big Sticks tonight for the final game of a three-game series, before moving the series to Spearfish Friday.
First pitch is set for 6:20 p.m. in Dickinson, N.D.
