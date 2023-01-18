bhp sports.jpg
STURGIS — The Rapid City Central Cobblers out shot the Sturgis Brown Scoopers 20-9 in the fourth quarter o come away with the win, 60-55.

“I think a lot of it was we did not take great shots, we were up, 49-40, and we got cold and they made the shots,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach.  “I wasn’t happy with the way the officials let them pound our guards the entire night. We have to adjust and do a better job against that type of pressure.”

