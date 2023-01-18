STURGIS — The Rapid City Central Cobblers out shot the Sturgis Brown Scoopers 20-9 in the fourth quarter o come away with the win, 60-55.
“I think a lot of it was we did not take great shots, we were up, 49-40, and we got cold and they made the shots,” said Derris Buus, Sturgis Brown’s coach. “I wasn’t happy with the way the officials let them pound our guards the entire night. We have to adjust and do a better job against that type of pressure.”
Sturgis Brown’s Ryan Heinert opened the game with a field goal, followed by two, 3-pointers to put the Scoopers on top 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Sturgis Brown’s Dysen Peterson scored seven points, and Shun-Zi White Woman scored nine, both teams scored 16 total points to keep Rapid City Central on top 26-22 at the half.
The Scoopers out scored the Cobblers 26-14 in the third quarter to lead 46-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Rapid City Central out scored Sturgis Brown 8-4 late in the fourth, and took the win, 60-55.
Sturgis Brown’s Peterson heated up and made some big three’s in the third quarter and was being used as a post player and on the perimeter.
“That is what we talk about with our shot selection, and I think what also happened, we did get a little worn down, and we need to do a better job being prepared physically,” said Buus. “Our goals are still in front of us, we have Stevens on Tuesday, and we will be ready to compete. We do have to give Central credit, that did what they needed to do to get the win and we did not finish like we should have.” The Scoopers were led in scoring by Heinert with 24 points, followed by Peterson with 16.
Sturgis Brown shot 19 of 52 from the field for 37%.
They made 11 of 14 free throws for 79%, to go along with 23 rebounds, and 11 turnovers.
White Woman led the Cobblers with 21 points and Lincoln Archambault finished with 10 points.
The Cobblers had 26 rebounds, and 15 turnovers.
The Scoopers (2-4) are back in action Friday when they travel to Lead to take on the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers (3-6).
