BHSU XC, track adjust recruiting during pandemic

SPEARFISH — College recruiting poses plenty of challenges in normal years. The current COVID-19 pandemic puts Black Hills State University and many other schools behind schedule and further complicates the process.
“We can’t meet with any recruits face to face,” Yellow Jackets’ head cross country coach Scott Foley said. “A lot of it resembles the beginning stages of recruiting, where you’re talking to them on the phone and social media.”
Face-to-face contact is not taking place because campuses are closed. They have been in that situation for about a month and will be for the foreseeable future.
Foley said it seems like schools are stuck in that early stage. He added the next logical move would be bringing an athlete to campus so they may physically experience things.
Virtual campus tours, YouTube videos, Zoom meetings, and chatting with admissions staff over the phone are part of the strategy Foley and others have implemented.
Black Hills State head track coach Seth Mischke said a lot of recruiting business may happen over the phone. He added, however, it is great to be able to have athletes visit campus or to be able to watch them compete.
High school coaches have reached out to Mischke, who said the on-campus visit comprises a key ingredient of the process. Virtual tours fill some of that gap.
“There are some things that obviously have been taken away,” Mischke said. “But I think enhancing other areas of what we’ve done in the past and just trying to make them a bit more efficient are key.”
Foley said there have never really been limits on how often coaches may contact athletes during recruiting’s initial stages.
Texting is usually the first step, and coaches may then try to call the athletes. Contact with
