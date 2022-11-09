Pioneer Staff Reports
DURANGO, Colo. — Black Hills State University cross country teams competed at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5.
The Yellow Jacket women finished 10th in the team standings at 283 points, with the race spanning 6 kilometers. Men’s competition spanned 8 kilometers; Black Hills State placed 11th in the team standings at 268 points.
Britton Elkin paced Black Hills State’s men’s team by finishing 48th in 26 minutes 28.10 seconds. Teammate Matt Parker claimed 52nd place in 26:37.90.
Lincoln Fleichman finished 59th for the Yellow Jacket men’s squad in 27 minutes 1.10 seconds. Tim Brown (63rd place in 27:06.90), Hayden Grosz (66th in 27:15.20), Mason Swingholm (70th in 27:24.90), David Standish (87th in 28:00.40), Keith Osowski (88th in 28:02.10), and Justyn France (104th in 28:48.50) also represented Black Hills State.
Colorado Mines, with 26 points, captured the men’s team title. Dillon Powell of Colorado Mines emerged as the individual champion in 24 minutes 5.60 seconds.
Xiomara Robinson paced the Yellow Jacket women’s team by finishing 20th in 22 minutes 37.10 seconds, with teammate Sylvia Brown 23rd in 22:39.80. Both runners earned second team all-conference status for their efforts.
Three other runners represented Black Hills State in the women’s division. They were Elizabeth Farris (73rd place in 25 minutes 21.70 seconds), Katie Turpin (95th in 26:54.40) and Evie Boyd (99th in 27:35.60).
Adams State claimed the women’s team title at 17 points, with Colorado Mines second at 76. Stephanie Cotter of Adams State captured the individual title in 20 minutes 45.80 seconds.
Black Hills State will travel to Denver, Colo., for the NCAA Division II South Center Regional Championship scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19.
