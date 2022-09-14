SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s cross country team took first place in both the women’s and men’s division at the Gage McSpadden Memorial race Saturday, in Spearfish.
In the women’s 5k race, the Yellow Jackets scored 31 points to take first, with an overall team time of 1:40.32.
The Yellow Jacket men finished with 26 points, scoring a team time of 1:36.29.
Xiomara Robinson and Sylvia Brown led the way for BHSU women, shattering 5k personal best times.
Robinson would finish first with a personal best time of 18:24.5, followed by Brown coming in second with a personal best mark at 19:02.5. Both ladies held a large lead, as the next racer to cross finished at 19:56.5.
Freshman Elizabeth Farris recorded a time of 20:39.6 to finish sixth, followed by a tenth-place placement by Evelyn Boyd (21:00.8) to round out the top-ten finishers.
Katie Turpin (21:25.1) and Katie Knutson (21:26.5) would each take 12th and 13th.
In the men’s 6k race, the Yellow Jackets finished with a team-average time of 19:17 that was led by a second-place finish from Matt Parker (18:57.9) finished second, and Tim Brown (19:01.3) finished third. Both times would be new personal best marks for both men in the 6k race.
Keith Osowski (19:27.0), Hayden Grosz (19:30.3), and Lincoln Fleischman (19:33.3) finished sixth, seventh and eight respectively.
David Standish took a 17th place finish after clocking out at 20:08.5, followed by Levi Smith taking 18th at a 20:12.7 finish. Justyn France (20:21.6) finished 21st, Mason Swingholm (20:24.2) came in 22nd, and Wyatt Ostler and Reese Charest (20:32.6 and 20:37.3) placed 24th and 25th to round out the top 25 finishes. Addison Red Fox (21:44.7) placed in 36th to round out the Yellow Jackets runners.
Black Hills State’s cross country team travels to Chadron, Neb. Friday, to compete in the Chadron State Open on Friday.
The women’s race starts at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s race.
