SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University hosted the Gage McSpadden Memorial Cross Country Meet, Friday night in Spearfish.
“We didn’t run everyone. We had a couple of people out just preparing for next week. A lot of our kids were just working out, so I thought it was a great performance and not run a full team,” said Brian Medigovich, BHSU’s head cross country coach. “It was an outstanding start. We are still early in the season, but we are definitely making progress in the right direction
Xiomara Robinson finished first in the women’s 5K with a time of 18:28.8 while Erica Dykstra placed fourth with a time of 20:57.8.
Aryn Meiners finished eighth with a time of 22:10.5 with Katie Knutson finishing close behind in ninth with a time of 22:14.2 in the women’s 5K.
The Yellow Jackets men’s team took first place in the 6K.
Tim Brown and Matt Parker were the first two across the line for the green and gold with Brown finishing in 20:12.6 and Parker finishing in 20:13.1 to finish third and fourth respectively.
Britton Elkin finished seventh with a time of 20:26.4 , and David Standish finished eighth in 20:45.1. Levi Smith finished the race in 20:37.0 for 10th place.
Hayden Grosz and Nolan Maher finished 12th and 13th with times of 21:05.5 and 21:08.1, respectively. Addison Red Fox finished in 19th place with a time of 22:17.8.
Black Hills State will next compete at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Sept, 24.
