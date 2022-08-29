BHSU women tie Minot State 1-1

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University posted a 1-1 tie with Minot State in a nonconference women’s soccer game played Monday afternoon at Ronnie Theisz Field.
“We definitely were at our best today,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said. He added fatigue may have been a factor in the final 20 minutes as the team was playing its third game in five days.
Minot State had the best scoring chance in the first half. A shot by Rebecca Storr hit the crossbar and stayed out of the goal, keeping the contest scoreless with 24 minutes to go.
Goaltender Maddie Kindred made a late save to keep Minot State in a 0-0 tie going into halftime.
Black Hills State got on the scoreboard early in the second half. Emma Avery converted a penalty kick with 39 minutes 48 seconds remaining to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 1-0.
Yellow Jacket goaltender Makayla Dannelly made a diving save 4 ½ minutes later as the score remained 1-0.
The visiting Beavers received a penalty kick opportunity with 1 minute 12 seconds to go in the second half. Hadlee Paxman scored to forge the eventual 1-1 tie for Minot State, who claimed a 14-7 shots advantage.
Emma Avery recorded a team-high three shots for Black Hills State (zero wins, two losses, one tie). Darby Whiteley, Allie Brown, Haley Hesselgesser, and Maddi Avery each had one shot. Dannelly finished with five goaltender saves.
Conniff said Black Hills State rotated a lot of players today, and this started with last weekend’s tournament in Billings, Mont.
“Today, I think we were the most successful in the attacking third,” Conniff said in comparing this game to the previous two. He added the team discussed getting touches in the box (the area in front of the opposing team’s goal) and getting services.
Black Hills State has allowed a total of only four goals in its three games. Conniff gave credit to Dannelly and Brown, among others.
Going forward, Conniff said, the Yellow Jackets must improve on winning free kicks and throw-ins.
Black Hills State has scored a grand total of one goal in its first three games. Conniff said Avery played a center-forward position, and more chemistry among the front three (two wings and a forward) is needed.
“Off the field, much more cohesive,” Conniff said in comparing this season’s team to last year’s. “The older group has really embraced the new players.”
Midfielder Haley Steskal said the Yellow Jackets showed a lot of energy, and scoring the first goal was huge.
“I’m obviously going to look at us getting scored at the end,” Steskal said in describing the key to the game. She added the team played very defensively and did not hold the ball up front.
Steskal said things are quite different from last season. “I think our energy on the field is way better; I think our fitness is better,” she added.
Midfield players have excelled with game shape and figuring out how to defend and move forward, according to Steskal. She said the center-back position poses a concern, as the regular starter is injured.
Steskal said this year’s team is a whole new squad as compared to the 2021 group.
“We have a lot of talent. I think the energy on the field is much better, and I think we look more and more like we’re playing as a team versus 11 individuals,” Steskal said.
Black Hills State ends nonconference play on Sept. 9 when it hosts Montana State-Billings at Ronnie Theisz Field. Start time is set for 3 p.m.
