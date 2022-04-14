BHSU women’s softball games moved

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State softball’s upcoming series against Chadron State, originally scheduled to be played in Spearfish, will now be played in Chadron, Neb. due to poor field conditions.
The Yellow Jackets (10-20, 8-20 RMAC) will play two against the Eagles on today at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Yellow Jackets will remain the home team in the series, despite playing at Chadron State.
Black Hills State is 8-36 all-time against Chadron State, and have won three of their last seven meetings. All eight of their most recent matchups have been played in Chadron, Neb.
As a team, the Yellow Jacket offense has had a strong campaign with a .306/.364/.445 slash line, while totaling 252 hits including 22 home runs and 66 extra base hits over their 30 games so far this season.
