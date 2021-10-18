RAPID CITY — Black Hills State University’s women’s soccer team won one game and won another during Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference weekend play.
The Yellow Jackets defeated New Mexico Highlands 4-3 on Sunday after tying Adams State 2-2 on Friday. Both games were played at the Dakota Fields complex at Rapid City.
“It’s really good for us to get scoring,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff said in reviewing the weekend. “This is a tough conference to score in.”
Black Hills State played without its captain and leading scorer, both of whom were injured. Conniff said the team showed some attacking quality and believing it could create scoring chances.
Highlights follow.
Black Hills State 2,
Adams State 2
Black Hills State claimed a 1-0 lead when Emma Avery scored with 35 minutes left in the first half. Adams State forged a 1-1 tie on Carena Harrison’s goal eight minutes later.
Gabbi Nowodworski scored midway through the first half as the Yellow Jackets edged ahead 2-1.
The Grizzlies used a Jayne Scheiss goal early in the second half. Two overtime periods failed to produce a winner, so the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Adams State got 12 shots on goal to 10 for Black Hills State. Yellow Jacket goaltender Makayla Dannelly collected 10 saves.
Black Hills State 4,
NM Highlands 3
“We had a lot of quality in the first half,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Andrew Conniff, whose squad built a 3-0 lead in the first 45 minutes.
Alexa Buckley scored with 34 minutes 11 seconds left in the first half to put Black Hills State up 1-0. Lexi Crow added a goal almost eight minutes later for a 2-0 advantage. The Yellow Jackets took their 3-0 lead on Darby Whiteley’s goal with 20 minutes remaining in the half.
New Mexico Highlands used Nitza Rodriguez’s penalty-kick goal to cut the margin to 3-1 early in the second half. She added a pair of goals 22 seconds apart as the Cowgirls forged a 3-3 tie with 19 minutes 48 seconds remaining.
Taylor Hernandez scored on a deflection in front of the goal with 17 ½ minutes left to put Black Hills State up 4-3. That stood as the final.
Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly made two saves for Black Hills State, who outshot New Mexico Highlands by an 11-5 margin.
Conniff said the team reacted really well to New Mexico Highlands tying the score. He added the players showed a lot of self-belief, and the fourth goal resulted from switching the field, getting to the end line and serving the ball in.
“Right now, I’m still frustrated with our second-half performance,” Conniff said. He added tired legs may have played a role, as Friday’s game went to overtime and the team was not able to train outside last week because of the snowstorm.
Conniff said he does not make the game simple for his players. He added the team talks about triggers for movement, including when and why a player goes to a certain spot.
“That requires a lot of them reading the game on the fly,” Conniff said. “It’s hard when the game moves fast.”
Black Hills State (three wins, seven losses, one tie overall, 2-5-1 in the conference) is scheduled to visit Westminster on Friday.
