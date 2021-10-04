BHSU women’s soccer team drops 2

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University soccer team dropped two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games over the weekend, at Ronnie Theisz Field, in Spearfish.
They lost 4-0 to Colorado Mines, Friday afternoon, and they lost 2-1 to Regis College Sunday.
Colorado Mines 4 BHSU 0
The Colorado Mines defense only allowed the Lady Yellow Jackets six shots on goal all afternoon.
Black Hills State goalie Makayla Dannelly grabbed eight saves.
Darby Whiteley and Taylor Hernandez each put up two shots on goal, while Emma Avery and Haley Steskal each had a shot.
“The last 60 to 65 minutes were really good, but the first 20 or 25 weren’t and that was enough to not make it much of a game,“ said Andrew Conniff, the BHSU head soccer coach.”Colorado Mines is probably the best team we’ve played this season, and adjusting to the pace and the quality is really challenging. After 25 minutes it for better, but we managed some of our mistakes and good teams like that don’t give you any margin for error.”
Regis College 2 BHSU 1
Black Hills State only had six shots on goal.
Haylie Scruggs scored the team’s lone goal on the day, assisted by Amber Carlson, who also took a shot in the game.
Emma Avery, Alexa Buckley, Mikayla Hernandez and Taylor Hernandez each had one shot each.
Goalie Makayla Dannelly hauled in seven saves against 19 shots she faced on goal.
Regis scored at the at 29:15 mark in the first half to take a 1-0 lead at the half.
Regis scored again to make it 2-0 at the half, but the Yellow Jackets answered when Scruggs found the right side of the net for her first goal of the season yo cut the Regis lead to 2-1 and that’s the way the game ended with Regis College coming away with a one goal win, 2-1.
Conniff said the team played better today, which is encouraging.
“That’s encouraging for us. We talked about that after Friday, and then during our Saturday practice. we talked about how progress is always a straight line, going forward, and how Friday was a step back, and if we wanted to continue improving we had to take two steps forward,” said Conniff. We had a really good practice session yesterday. For us being this tight with a team like Regis, I’m not gonna say we’re happy without getting a result, but the fact that we are within a goal late in the game, that’s a real positive for us.”
Black Hills State (2-5 overall, 1-3 RMAC) hits the road playing CSU-Pueblo Friday, and then at UC-Colorado Springs Sunday in RMAC -play.
