BHSU women’s soccer season ends

DENVER, Colo. — Black Hills State University’s women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Metro State-Denver, Wednesday afternoon, in the Yellow Jackets’ season finale in Denver, Colo.
Emma Avery shot at the goal during the first half’s 14th and 32nd minutes for Black Hills State. Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly made nine saves as the Yellow Jackets preserved a 0-0 halftime tie.
Metro State-Denver got on the scoreboard when Kailie Maness tallied a goal with 10 minutes 15 seconds remaining in the second half. That turned out to be the final score.
Avery recorded two shots on goal for Black Hills State, with Dannelly collecting 17 saves. The Yellow Jackets finished Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at two wins, nine losses and one tie. Their overall record was 3-11-1.
Black Hills State finished 11th in the conference, with the top eight qualifying for the postseason tournament.
Metro State-Denver placed seventh in the conference at 7-5.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.